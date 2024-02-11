Donald Trump turned to his conservative social media platform Truth Social on Sunday morning to pour his heart out. In a short post, the perhaps secret Swiftie appealed to the singer for her vote — kind of. Trump wrote that there is “no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden.” A vote for Trump it is, then! There’s just no other way. Well, at least in the former president’s perspective.

Trump’s post read in full, “I signed and was responsible for the for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will. There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money.”

“Besides that,” Trump continued, “I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal and probably can’t stand me!”

Phew! At least NFL superstar Travis Kelce, the millionaire who’s playing in the Super Bowl and dating Taylor Swift, is OK.

Trump signed the Music Modernization Act into law in October 2018. The act looked to modernize copyright law and make statutory licensing more fair to artists.

While Swift has been quiet about the 2024 election so far, in October 2020 she endorsed Biden in an interview with V Magazine. Swift said at the time, “I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

In January, multiple reports stated that the Biden campaign is seeking an endorsement from Swift this year. According to Euro News, Biden isn’t the only one — on Jan. 10, Margaritis Schinas, a vice-president in the European Union, called on Swift to inspire young Europeans to head to the polls.

While speaking about the 2022 European Year of Youth, Schinas said in part, “No one can mobilize youth better than young people, that’s how it works. Just to give you an example: Taylor Swift, last September — she made a social media call to young Americans to register to vote. The day after her post, 35,000 young Americans had registered to vote.”

On Friday, marketing research firm Savanta released a poll that found 15% of people polled said they would be more likely to vote in the 2024 presidential election if Swift and Kelce encouraged them to do so.