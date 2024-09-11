Kamala Harris Leans in on Taylor Swift Endorsement With Campaign Friendship Bracelets

Vice President Kamala Harris leaned in on Taylor Swift’s endorsement following her debate with Donald Trump on Tuesday by playing her music at a campaign event and launching a line of Harris-Walz friendship bracelets.

Harris was widely considered to have come out ahead after the debate — CNN, for example reported that a majority of undecided voters in Pennsylvania polled by the network considered her the winner.

But perhaps even bigger news came when, immediately after the debate ended, Taylor Swift endorsed Harris, saying in part, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Moments later, the Harris Campaign celebrated the endorsement by channeling Swift’s “The Eras” tour with Harris-Walz friendship bracelets that you can buy on the campaign’s official site. And in case the reference isn’t clear, when you visit the page you’re greeted with “Are you ready for it? Harris-Walz friendship bracelets are here.”

Kamala Harris. official campaign website

Shortly after that, Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff visited the official campaign debate watch party. And when they left the stage, their walkout music was Swift’s “The Man.”

Perhaps at the next rally, fans can chant “We are never, ever, ever going back.”