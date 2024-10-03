‘The Daily Show’ Host Michael Kosta Admits He Wants to ‘Rag on Trump’ but His VP Debate Tweet Is Too ‘Relatable’

Presidential nominees, they’re just like us … sort of. That’s what “The Daily Show” occasional host and senior correspondent Michael Kosta discovered when Republican nominee Donald Trump posted on Truth Social rather than paying attention to his own vice president pick’s debate.

“The GREAT Pete Rose just died. He was one of the most magnificent baseball players ever to play the game,” Trump posted on Truth Social during JD Vance’s debate with Tim Walz. “He paid the price! Major League Baseball should have allowed him into the Hall of Fame many years ago. Do it now, before his funeral!”

“Look, I want to rag on Trump, but this is why he’s so relatable. Even when it’s his vice president, he can’t watch the VP debate without looking at his phone like, ‘Let me see what’s on ESPN,’” Kosta said during Wednesday’s opening monologue.

The Comedy Central star went on to note that it “must have been rough” for Vance to see that post. “It’s like hitting a home run at your little league game and looking to the stands to see your dad’s proud, smiling face and realizing he’s at home, tweeting about the death of Pete Rose.”

Because “The Daily Show” already covered the vice presidential debate during its Tuesday night show, the biggest topics of the evening were off the table. Unlike their late night competitors, the Comedy Central show took the opportunity Wednesday to get a bit more specific with its political comedy. Case in point? Kosta showed a clip of various liberal-leaning pundits all calling JD Vance “slick,” which he said is like calling someone “smart but in a bad Italian-American kind of way.”

“Thank god we have all these sharp political pundits to give us a broad array of opinions. They called him slick so much that I couldn’t tell if Tim Walz was debating JD Vance or Moo Deng,” Kosta said.

“Now that’s a wet hippo, he added. “I don’t think that sentence has ever been said on late night.”

Kosta also brought up a poll showing that America is essentially split down the middle about who won the debate. “Great! The entire debate was pointless and irrelevant, so in a way it did prepare them to be vice president,” Kosta joked.