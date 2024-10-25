‘Yellowstone’ Season 5B Trailer Becomes Show’s Most-Watched Teaser Ever With 20.8 Million Social Views | Exclusive

“Yellowstone” debuted the trailer for its upcoming Season 5B to the biggest audience the show has ever seen, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The trailer for Season 5’s final episodes, which was released on Tuesday, scored 20.8 million organic cross-platform social views in its first 24 hours, becoming the most-viewed “Yellowstone” trailer ever. That’s up 45% from the trailer for the first half of “Yellowstone” Season 5.

On YouTube, the trailer trended as the No. 3 video on Tuesday, and it ranked as the No. 1 most-watched video published within the TV universe during the day.

The trailer showcased a sneak peek of the action taking place in the back half of Season 5, which premieres Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network. Despite star Kevin Costner confirming he wouldn’t be returning for the rest of Season 5, he is heavily featured in the trailer.

“Everyone’s forgotten who runs this valley,” Costner’s John Dutton says in the clip. “Time to remind them.”

“Yellowstone,” which centers on the Dutton family who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States, was initially reported to come to a close with the remaining episodes of its fifth season amid Costner’s exit, but reports circulated in late August that a sixth season was in the works.

If greenlit, Season 6 would be led by “Yellowstone” stars Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, and Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler, Beth’s husband and the family’s go-to ranch hand. The 5B trailer didn’t mention anything about a final season.

The “Yellowstone” Season 5B premiere will also air on CBS on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET, just two hours after the new episode debuts on Paramount Network.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, “Yellowstone” is executive produced by Sheridan, Costner, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros and Keith Cox. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

