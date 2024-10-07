Just How Important Is ‘Yellowstone’ for Peacock’s Subscriber Growth? | Chart

Taylor Sheridan’s hit show “Yellowstone” presents an interesting case in the streaming industry. Despite being a Paramount Network original, it’s available exclusively on Peacock in the U.S., while all other shows from the Taylor Sheridan universe, including “Yellowstone” prequels “1883” and “1923,” are on Paramount+.

This strategy — licensing one of its top shows to a competing streaming service — made sense when Paramount’s predecessors, CBS Corporation and Viacom, were less invested in their own streaming platform. However, years later, the decision seems less beneficial. More than six years and five seasons later, “Yellowstone” remains one of the most popular shows in the U.S., driving a significant share of viewers to Peacock.

Parrot Analytics’ Audience Journeys tool helps measure “Yellowstone’s” importance to Peacock by tracking cross-platform consumption affinity between titles.