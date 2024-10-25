‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Holds Onto Premiere Audience With 6.4 Million Viewers for 2nd Episode

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Young Sheldon” spinoff series “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” is holding its own when it comes to ratings, with its second episode holding onto 98% of its premiere audience.

The second episode of the Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-led sitcom averaged 6.40 million total viewers, retaining almost all of its premiere viewership, which scored 6.56 million viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day ratings provided to WBTV (CBS and Nielsen are currently in the midst of a contract dispute).

While the premiere episode of “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” outpaced Episode 2 when it came to total viewership, Episode 2 made strides from its first installment as it scored a 0.53 rating in the key broadcast demo among adults 18–49, up 13% from the premiere episode’s rating of 0.47.

In the 25-54 demo, Episode 2 scored a rating of 0.9, soaring 8% from the 0.83 rating brought in by last week’s series premiere. “Georgie & Mandy” was the most-watched program in both the 18-49 and 25-54 demo on Thursday, improving from last week after the spinoff series tied with “Ghosts” in the 18-49 demo.

After two episodes — the premiere on Oct. 17 and Episode 2 on Oct. 24 — “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” currently ranks as the No. 1 most-watched comedy this season among total viewers.

Serving as a sequel series to “Young Sheldon” and additional spinoff series for “The Big Bang Theory,” “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” follows Georgie (Jordan) and Mandy (Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage, per the official logline.

Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso, who were introduced as Mandy’s parents in “Young Sheldon,” also star as Georgie and Mandy move in and the show introduces new characters in Dougie Baldwin and Jessie Prez.

Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland serve as creators and executive producers for the Warner Bros. TV-produced series.

“Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. PST on CBS and streams on Paramount+.