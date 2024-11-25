Kylie Kelce Joins Husband Jason in Podcast Game With ‘Not Gonna Lie’

The Kelce Family podcast empire continues to grow – now with Kylie joining the fray with her own show.

Kelce’s new podcast is called “Not Gonna Lie” and the first episode drops on Thursday, Dec. 5. Her plans for the pod are to cover all topics from motherhood and entertainment to sports and social media trends.

“I’m just as shocked as you that I’m starting a podcast but if everyone else is going to be talking about me and my family you might as well hear it from me,” Kelce said in a trailer announcing the show.

The show won’t just be Kelce talking into a mic. She teased a number of guests appearing on the show without getting into who they might be.

“I’m excited to be doing it with the help of some incredible guests that I have no business talking to,” she said.

She joked in the trailer that the podcast went through a number of title workshops before landing on “Not Gonna Lie.” Other options included “Can I Be Honest,” “Yet Another Kelce Show,” and “F–k Around And Find Out.”

Kelce’s husband is former Philadelphia Eagle center Jason who has a famous podcast of his own called “New Heights” co-hosted by his brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis. The pair’s show skyrocketed to a new level of fame last year after Travis started publicly dating Taylor Swift.

The podcast announcement comes just days after Kelce announced her and Jason were expecting their fourth child.

Watch the trailer announcing the new podcast below.