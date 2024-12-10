Kylie Kelce’s New Podcast Leaps ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ as Top Show on Spotify and Apple

Everything in Taylor Swift’s orbit must be wildly successful, apparently. That seems to be the case with Kylie Kelce’s new podcast, dubbed “Not Gonna Lie,” racing to the top of the Apple and Spotify rankings in the U.S. after its debut episode.

Kelce’s instant push to the top of the charts bumped “The Joe Rogan Experience” — the most followed show on Spotify — from the number one spot on Monday. Her podcast remained the top-ranked show on both charts on Tuesday morning.

Kylie Kelce, for those who aren’t fans of pop culture and/or football, is the sister-in-law of Swift’s beau, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce; she’s married to his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jason Kelce.

“Not Gonna Lie” debuted last Thursday with a 44 minute episode. The show started with Kelce weighing in on a handful of topics, including gender reveal parties and the “interesting” last two years she’s spent in the public eye.

“When I said ‘I prefer to be behind the scenes,’ I very much meant that… I don’t like attention on me,” Kelce said. “So the last two years have forced me to turn it into a positive, to figure out how to control the narrative, and to embrace it. And I think that perfectly sums up why we’re here.”

She then interviewed “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Kaitlan Olson in the second half of the show.

In other news from the Swift-Kelce orbit, Swift’s “Eras Tour” just wrapped up after pulling in a record-setting $2 billion, and Travis Kelce’s Chiefs escaped Sunday Night Football with a two-point win over the Chargers, thanks to a “doinked” in field goal.