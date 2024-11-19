‘The Daily,’ ‘Crime Junkie’ and ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ Among Apple’s Top Podcasts of 2024

Apple revealed its biggest podcasts of the year on Tuesday, putting “The Daily,” “Crime Junkie” and “The Joe Rogan Experience” officially on top for 2024, in the U.S.

The streaming service revealed its Top 10 lists for nine separate categories — including Top Shows, Top News Shows, Top Series, Top Episodes and Top Channels.

“The Daily,” The New York Times’ current news podcast hosted by Michael Barbaro and Sabrina Tavernise, leads the main Top 10 list at No. 1; followed by “Crime Junkie,” a weekly podcast that covers infamous cases, at No. 2; and Joe Rogan’s podcast at No. 3. Apple previously named “Crime Junkie” its Top Show in 2023.

Elsewhere, “The Tucker Carlson Show” ranks as the No. 1 new podcast, while “Serial” was named Top Series (the charts are localized depending on region).

When it comes to the programs that boast the most subscribers, “Apple News+ Narrated,” “Morbid,” “Dateline NBC” and “The Rise and Fall of Ruby Franke” are in the Top 4 spots.

Outside of the data-driven metrics, Apple Podcasts will reveal its Show of the Year on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Check out all the categories, below:

Top Shows

“The Daily” “Crime Junkie” “The Joe Rogan Experience” “Dateline NBC” “SmartLess” “Huberman Lab” “This American Life” “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” “Up First from NPR” “Morbid”

Top New Shows

“The Tucker Carlson Show” “Three” “Mortal Sin” “Drowning Creek” “The Rise and Fall of Ruby Franke” “Blood is Thicker: The Hargan Family Killings” “Noble” “Murder in the Hollywood Hills” “Hysterical” “Who Killed JFK?”

Top Series

“Serial” “Up and Vanished” “Three” “The Bakersfield Three” “CounterClock” “Something Was Wrong” “Dr. Death” “The Binge Cases” Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra “The Binge Crimes”

Top Episodes

“Crime Junkie — “SERIAL KILLER: The Alphabet Murders Part 1” “The Joe Rogan Experience — “#2219 – Donald Trump” “The Daily” — “Harris Baits Trump: Inside Their Fiery Debate” “Dateline NBC” — “Dangerous Secret” “The Bakersfield Three” —“Episode 1: Fight Like a Mother” “SmartLess” — “Vince Vaughn” “Three” — “Skylar Is Missing | Chapter 1” “Serial” — “Serial S04 – Ep. 1: Poor Baby Raul” “Mortal Sin” — “1 – Ashes to Ashes” “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” — “Travis Wins on the Road, Jason Celebrates Shirtless and Full Divisional Round Recap | Ep 75”

Most Shared Shows

“Huberman Lab” “Scamanda” “Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus” “The Daily” “The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)” “The Bible Recap” “The Mel Robbins Podcast” “Sold a Story” “Who Killed JFK?” “Crime Junkie”

Most Shared Episodes

“The Tucker Carlson Show” — “Calley & Casey Means: The Truth About Ozempic, the Pill, and How Big Pharma Keeps You Sick” “The Mel Robbins Podcast” — “The #1 Menopause Doctor: How to Lose Belly Fat, Sleep Better, & Stop Suffering Now” “The Daily” — “The Year of Taylor Swift” “Huberman Lab” — “Dr. Stacy Sims: Female-Specific Exercise & Nutrition for Health, Performance & Longevity” “The Joe Rogan Experience” — “#2219 – Donald Trump” “The Ezra Klein Show” — Is Tim Walz the Midwestern Dad Democrats Need?” “Honestly with Bari Weiss” — “Why the Kids Aren’t Alright” “We Can Do Hard Things” — “263. Healing from Emotionally Immature Parents with Lindsay C. Gibson” “Call Her Daddy” — “Vice President Kamala Harris” “Good Inside with Dr. Becky” — “The Anxious Generation with Jonathan Haidt”

Most Followed Shows

“The Joe Rogan Experience” “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” “Huberman Lab” “Call Her Daddy” “The Tucker Carlson Show” “The Mel Robbins Podcast” “SmartLess” “Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus” “Crime Junkie” “The Daily”

Top Subscriber Shows

“Apple News+ Narrated” “Morbid” “Dateline NBC” “The Rise and Fall of Ruby Franke” “Dr. Death” “SmartLess” “Something Was Wrong” “Scamtown” “American Scandal” “Mortal Sin”

Top Channels