YouTube Is Bigger Than Spotify and Apple for Podcasts, Research Finds

The go-to destination for podcasts for most Americans isn’t Spotify or Apple — it’s YouTube. That’s according to new data from Edison Podcast Metrics, a New Jersey-based firm that tracks podcast shows, platforms and listenership.

Here’s the key stat to know: “31% of weekly podcast listeners age 13 and up choose YouTube as the service they use most to listen to podcasts,” Edison reported last month. That tops both Spotify, which 27% of weekly podcast listeners chose as their main source; and Apple Podcasts, which 15% of respondents picked as the app they use to get pods.

“A few years ago, YouTube might have seemed like an unlikely platform for podcasts. But as the world of podcasting evolves, many podcasters have embraced video podcasting, recording their shows in both audio and video formats,” Edison noted in its October write-up accompanying its data.

The company added: “Not only can podcast consumers listen to episodes, but they can also watch video versions of their favorite shows. As video and audio content continue to overlap, creators and listeners are benefiting from more dynamic and engaging experiences.”

What’s driving podcast fans to YouTube, rather than just listening to their favorite shows? Gen Z-ers might offer some insight here. Almost half (49%) of Gen Z podcast fans, Edison found, said video provides “better understanding” of topics by offering context via facial expressions and gestures, while another 45% said they “feel more connected” to podcasters via video.

Edison’s findings shouldn’t come as a complete shock, however, considering YouTube was a key spot for listeners to turn to for political analysis in the months leading up to Election Day. The company’s research is based on 20,000 weekly U.S. podcast listeners ages 13 and older.

Also last Month, YouTube reported its annual sales topped $50 billion for the first time in its history.