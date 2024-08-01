SiriusXM to Launch Premium Podcast Subscription Through Apple

SiriusXM is launching a premium podcast subscription offering through Apple Podcasts, as the audio company seeks to diversify revenue and grow their content listener base.

Starting on August 5, the subscription offering called SiriusXM Podcasts+ will be available for $5.99 per month or $44.99 annually directly within Apple Podcasts.

Subscribers will be able to enjoy SiriusXM podcast offerings with ad-free listening, exclusive bonus content, and early access to new episodes. At launch, the offering will include a select number of the platform’s most popular podcasts, with plans to expand further this year.

The subscription will immediately include access to “SmartLess,” and select shows from the SmartLess Media slate; the entire Freakonomics Radio Network; “Last Podcast on the Left” and select shows from the Last Podcast network; as well as “99% Invisible,” “The Joel Osteen Podcast,” “Busted Open,” “The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson and Robert Kelly,” “Literally! with Rob Lowe,” and “Andy Cohen’s Daddy Diaries Podcast.”

“As the leading audio entertainment company in North America, we are excited to expand our audience reach with the launch of SiriusXM Podcasts+,” president and chief content officer at SiriusXM Scott Greenstein said in a statement.

“This new offering gives podcast enthusiasts the chance to subscribe to premium content from some of the most popular podcasts on our network, right through Apple Podcasts,” Greenstein continued. “This allows us to reach new listeners, increases value for creators looking to engage fans, and facilitates our ability to add premium content to our flagship SiriusXM app and enhance the value of our core subscription.”

The offering will serve as a subscription driver for the platform’s podcast content, expanding the listener base with Apple’s availability in over 60 countries. The subscription is also expected to expand to other platforms in the coming weeks, according to an individual with knowledge.

This comes soon after MSNBC launched a podcast subscription offering through Apple, as well, called MSNBC Premium. Both are attempting to tap into loyal fans of their content to gauge interest in expanding subscription offers.