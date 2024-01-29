SmartLess Media and its founders Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes are departing the Amazon ship to ink an exclusive deal with SiriusXM for podcast content and more.

SiriusXM announced the multi-year agreement with SmartLess Media on Monday, saying that the company plans to offer exclusive advertising and distribution rights, content, and events to complement the podcast.

Bloomberg first reported the deal, saying that according to sources, the deal is worth more than $100 million.

“At SiriusXM, we are proud to be home to the stars, and with Jason, Sean, and Will joining us, that statement has never been more true,” President and chief content officer of SiriusXM Scott Greenstein said in a statement. “With the addition of ‘SmartLess,’ we are strengthening our leadership position in podcasting.”

“This groundbreaking new collaboration showcases our power to drive growth for an established podcast while bringing unique value back to our subscribers through exclusive content and events,” Greenstein continued. “I’m looking forward to new ‘SmartLess’ listeners discovering this one-of-a-kind trio’s inimitable style on SiriusXM, and for current fans to see what magic happens when we team up together.”

As part of the multiyear deal, SiriusXM gains access to exclusive content for subscribers, including early access to new episodes of “SmartLess” and other SmartLess Media podcasts. The majority of the “SmartLess” archive will be available exclusively for SiriusXM subscribers.

“SmartLess” was launched in July 2020 and was acquired by Amazon in 2021 in a three-year deal worth between $60 and $80 million.

SiriusXM has been leaning into podcast content after the launch of their new app, which includes features such as transcription, playback speed adjustment, key moment markers, auto downloads, and an expanded library.

The company already represents a slate of successful podcasts including: “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” Ashley Flowers’ audiochuck featuring “Crime Junkie,” Crooked Media and its hit “Pod Save America,” and more.