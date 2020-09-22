Jimmy Kimmel rejoined his ABC late-night show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” on Monday. His return to the studio came 24 hours after that other hosting gig — the 72nd Emmys.

“I hosted the virtual Emmys last night. They’re saying it was the highest-rated Emmys ever. Oh, the lowest?” Kimmel said last night on his more regular — and somewhat lower-profile — platform. “Well, we set a record, let’s just say that.”

That is correct. The 72nd Emmy Awards settled for 6.1 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. Both of those Nielsen numbers are new all-time lows for the annual best-of-television special.

Ah well, it was a good show. And Kimmel had a good time.

“We had a lot of fun given the difficult circumstances,” Kimmel said. “The weirdest part of hosting the show is when it was over — there would usually be parties, and everyone’s carrying their Emmys around, everyone’s happy, everyone’s celebrating — this year, when the show ended, it was like, well I guess I’ll go into my car and drive home. There’s was nothing.”

Sounds kind of like Ramy Youssef’s anticlimactic night.

“Doing an awards show where all the winners were at home is a strange experience,” Kimmel continued. “It was probably the first time in history where somebody won an Emmy and then 10 minutes later put a load of laundry in the dryer.”

It definitely was not the first time in history this reporter covered the Emmys and then 10 minutes later put a load of laundry in the dryer, however.

Kimmel then went on to make fun of Jeremy Strong, Julia Garner, and the “Schitt’s Creek” cast’s “very polite sex parties.” All in all it was a worthwhile recap from the man who emceed a surprisingly worthwhile virtual awards show.

With months of news to catch up on following his summer vacation, Kimmel then got right back in the groove of mocking President Trump.

Watch the video above.

