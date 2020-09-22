Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Emmys All-Time Ratings Low: ‘We Set a Record, Let’s Just Say That’ (Video)
“We had a lot of fun given the difficult circumstances,” ABC late-night host says in return to Hollywood studio
Tony Maglio | September 22, 2020 @ 8:03 AM
Last Updated: September 22, 2020 @ 8:17 AM
Jimmy Kimmel rejoined his ABC late-night show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” on Monday. His return to the studio came 24 hours after that other hosting gig — the 72nd Emmys.
“I hosted the virtual Emmys last night. They’re saying it was the highest-rated Emmys ever. Oh, the lowest?” Kimmel said last night on his more regular — and somewhat lower-profile — platform. “Well, we set a record, let’s just say that.”
That is correct. The 72nd Emmy Awards settled for 6.1 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. Both of those Nielsen numbers are new all-time lows for the annual best-of-television special.
Ah well, it was a good show. And Kimmel had a good time.
“We had a lot of fun given the difficult circumstances,” Kimmel said. “The weirdest part of hosting the show is when it was over — there would usually be parties, and everyone’s carrying their Emmys around, everyone’s happy, everyone’s celebrating — this year, when the show ended, it was like, well I guess I’ll go into my car and drive home. There’s was nothing.”
“Doing an awards show where all the winners were at home is a strange experience,” Kimmel continued. “It was probably the first time in history where somebody won an Emmy and then 10 minutes later put a load of laundry in the dryer.”
It definitely was not the first time in history this reporter covered the Emmys and then 10 minutes later put a load of laundry in the dryer, however.
Kimmel then went on to make fun of Jeremy Strong, Julia Garner, and the “Schitt’s Creek” cast’s “very polite sex parties.” All in all it was a worthwhile recap from the man who emceed a surprisingly worthwhile virtual awards show.
Find the best jokes from Jimmy Kimmel’s 2020 Emmys monologue here.
Emmys 2020: 7 Snubs and Surprises, From Zendaya's Euphoric Win to 'The Good Place's' Bad Run (Photos)
As is typical at the Emmys, Sunday's winners ranged from the woefully expected to the pleasantly surprising. Here's our list of the biggest snubs and surprises.
Getty Images
Surprise: "Schitt's Creek" was heavily favored coming into the Emmys broadcast, but few anticipated the Pop TV series' history-making sweep of the comedy categories, with wins for stars Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy, as well as for writing, directing and Outstanding Comedy Series.
Pop TV
Snub: NBC's "The Good Place" has been a critical favorite throughout its four-year run, but the comedy struggled to break through at the Emmys, going out without a single win despite nominations for acting, writing and Outstanding Comedy Series.
NBC
Snub: Given "Schitt's Creek's" unprecedented seven wins, any number of comedies could be considered a snub. But "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" had emerged as an Emmys favorite in recent years, and even previous winners Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub went overlooked in favor of "Schitt's Creek's" final season.
Amazon
Surprise: Uzo Aduba won the supporting actress in a limited series trophy for her role in FX's "Mrs. America" on Sunday night, a win that saw her beat out nominees from the heavily nominated "Watchmen," Netflix's "Hollywood" and "Unbreakable," and even two of her co-stars.
FX
Snub: "Unbelievable" was a critical favorite upon its release, and the Netflix limited series' three stars were long considered to be major contenders for this year's Emmys. But with Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever snubbed for nominations, the series lost out in Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Outstanding Limited Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie (Toni Collette).
Netflix
Surprise: HBO's teen drama "Euphoria" only managed one nomination in the major categories this year, but lead actress Zendaya managed to turn her surprise nomination into a surprise win on Sunday, besting the likes of Laura Linney, Jennifer Aniston and recent Oscar winner Olivia Coleman.
HBO
Surprise: "Succession" took home a number of major wins in the drama categories, but it seems that the HBO drama's three nominations for supporting actor worked against it, allowing "The Morning Show" star Billy Crudup to sneak in and win Apple TV+'s first major Emmy of the night.
Apple TV+
1 of 8
It was anything but a by-the-book night
As is typical at the Emmys, Sunday's winners ranged from the woefully expected to the pleasantly surprising. Here's our list of the biggest snubs and surprises.