Jimmy Kimmel Is Really Surprised the CEO Shooter Has ‘a Name as Funny as Luigi Mangione’ | Video

On Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Jimmy Kimmel caught viewers up on the latest with the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson — 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, who was arrested earlier in the day in Pennsylvania.

Kimmel brought people up to speed, explaining that upon his arrest, the suspect “was said to be carrying a gun… similar to the one used in the shooting. He had three handwritten pages that indicated ill will toward the healthcare industry. He’s an Ivy League graduate, he’s name is, [he’s] named Luigi Mangione.”

“And… no matter how you feel about this, and people do have different feeling about this. I think we can all agree that no one – could have imagined – this suspect – would have a name as funny as Luigi Mangione,” Kimmel joked. “I mean, with a lot of murderers or alleged murders when you arrest them, you have to use the middle name. Like, we don’t need Luigi Wayne Mangione. It’s not necessary.”

“He was arrested after ‘looking suspicious’ in the McDonald’s. Doesn’t everyone look suspicious in a McDonald’s? Just sitting down and eating there is suspicious at McDonalds,” Kimmel continued.

“Early reports indicate that the gun used in the shooting may have been created with a 3D printer which, you know, had I known this was a real thing, I never would have spent so much time making fun of guys with 3D printers,” he added.

Kimmel then mocked NYC Mayor Eric Adams for his press conference about Mangione’s arrest, and then turned his attention to Mangione’s apparent reading interests, which include both the Unabomer Manifesto and “Jackass” star Steve O’s autobiography.

“One of the books he reviewed is the Unabomber’s manifesto. He gave it four stars. Out of five. He reviewed the Unabomber, and he reviewed Steve O’s autobiography. He gave that one three stars,” Kimmel said. “Maybe if Steve O had written a better book, he’d have just hit the guy in the nuts with a tee ball bat instead.”

“We’re gonna be hearing a lot about this suspect over the coming months. Diddy is like ‘thank God! Someone else please!’ Kimmel added.

Watch the whole monologue below: