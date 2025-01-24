Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Trump Is Coming to LA to ‘Blame Us for the Fires in Person’ | Video

Like a lot of Angelenos, Jimmy Kimmel isn’t looking forward to Donald Trump’s visit this weekend to Los Angeles.

Trump is visiting, ostensibly, to review the damage caused by the devastating wildfires. But like pretty much all Republicans, he has also responded to them with incredible cruelty and petty bitterness. That includes using the fires as an excuse to say bigoted things, spreading conspiracy theories and attempting to punish California for being a blue state by holding aid hostage — which, of course, is par for the course.

So it makes perfect sense that Kimmel during his monologue on Thursday lamented that the president is actually on his way “to blame us for the fires in person.”

“It’s the first time in history that a natural disaster will be visited by an even bigger natural disaster,” Kimmel joked. “He’s coming to, I guess to survey the damage and meet with the governor, mostly to get away from Elon for a couple of days.”

“You know, we knew Donald Trump was gonna be terrible. When I say ‘we,’ I mean, you know, ‘us’ here in the room. But what we didn’t know? He would be so terrible that he would actually threaten to not help us in an emergency situation if he doesn’t get what he wants,” he said, at which point he played a clip of Trump doing just that.

“Great point Jacques-Off Cousteau,” Kimmel retorted. “He is so ridiculous. And we have to sit around with the place on fire, hoping he gives us our own money back.” This was a reference to the very real fact that the vast majority of taxes come from blue states, especially California, and get sent to red states.

“Trump and his minions are planning to leverage any federal aid that they might give to force us to help him round up and deport our neighbors,” Kimmel explained, referring to their racist demands that California cooperate with unconstitutional treatment of immigrants or lose federal disaster aid.



“As if we’re Eric and he’s cutting off our allowance to teach us some kind of a lesson. Which, on one hand you might think, ‘Wow, what a truly — only a despicable human being would use disaster relief money as a bargaining chip,’ but on the other hand… there is no other hand. It’s just that hand,” Kimmel declared. “It’s just that grubby, grabby little hand of his.”

It should be noted that blue state leaders and Democrats have never demanded that disaster aid be withheld from red states in retaliation for racist, anti-democratic or similar policies that are nearly ubiquitous in states controlled by Republicans.