Jimmy Kimmel Thanks Trump for Dubbing ABC the ‘Worst’ Network: ‘Feel Like I Played a Part!’ | Video

Donald Trump is once again insulting news outlets he doesn’t deem friendly to him, this time calling ABC the “worst” of them. But ABC late night host Jimmy Kimmel takes pride in that distinction.

During his monologue on Thursday night, Kimmel thoroughly mocked Trump’s “clown hall” held on Fox News, joking that host Sean Hannity “gave Trump another vigorous Hannity job, as only he can.” Of course, it was during that town hall that Trump called out ABC.

“ABC is the worst network in terms of fairness,” the former president said. “They are the most dishonest network, the meanest, the nastiest, but that is what I was presented with.”

Naturally, Kimmel was delighted by the insult, feeling like he personally helped lead to it.

“I just want to say, as somebody who’s worked at ABC for more than two decades, thank you!” he said happily. “I feel like I played a part in making us the worst network. I only wish they’d let me moderate this debate.”

Speaking on that debate, which will happen in just about a week, Kimmel had a good laugh at the fact that it was Trump’s team who wanted mics muted this time, joking that their thought process was, “Oh no you don’t. Our guy — we are keeping him muted for as long as humanly possible.”

The late night host did have one big hope for the debate, though. “How great would it be if 30 minutes into this debate, Joe Biden runs out, hits Trump with a folding chair?” Kimmel joked. “‘You forgot me! You rapscallion.’”

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video, above.