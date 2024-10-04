Jimmy Kimmel Argues ‘All You Need to Know’ Is Kamal Harris Isn’t Trump: ‘How Is This Election Close?’

Jimmy Kimmel was confused Thursday during his “Jimmy Kimmel Live” monologue about the fact that the election, according to polls, is as close as it is.

In his opinion, the choice isn’t difficult at all.

“We have two major candidates for president. One wants to take away your healthcare, already took away reproductive rights, was found guilty of 34 felonies, with more to come, was impeached twice, and openly tried to overturn the election,” the ABC host said, referring, obviously, to Donald Trump.

“The other candidate isn’t the first candidate,” he added. “And that’s kind of all you need to know, I mean, how… how is this election close?”

Then Kimmel turned his attention to the latest court filing by Special Counselor Jack Smith, or more specifically Trump’s insane reaction to it.

“All Caps-tain America hit Truth Social hard last night. Trump is highly upset about the 165 pages of incriminating evidence the judge released yesterday. She details every step of the attempt to overturn, [over]throw the election, because it’s so close to the election,” Kimmel explained.

Then he quoted Trump verbatim: “For 60 days prior to an election, the department of injustice is supposed to do absolutely nothing that would taint or interfere with said election. They disobeyed their own rule in favor of complete and total election interference. I did nothing wrong; they did! The case is a scam!”

“Trump is what, 78 years old?” Kimmel mused. “You think he knows he can double tap the shift button on his phone for all caps. Or is he pressing it between each letter? I bet its number two. I really do.”

“And this is an interesting twist, Trump says it wasn’t him who tried to overturn the election even though they have him on tape doing just that, it was them,” Kimmel continued. “The old ‘he who smelt it, dealt it’ defense. He’s actually right about some of that he didn’t rig the election. He tried to rig the election, and failed to rig the election. He’s… he’s a rignoramus is what he is”

Watch the full monologue below: