Jodie Foster and Saweetie Add Star Power to the Power Women Summit

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TheWrap is adding two-time Academy Award-winning actress Jodie Foster and multi-platinum selling artist Saweetie to the star-studded lineup at the Power Women Summit on Dec. 5.

Foster, known for numerous memorable roles, will take the stage to introduce keynote speaker Diana Nyad, the swimming champion who swam from Cuba to Key West at age 64. Foster plays the role of Nyad’s trainer and best friend Bonnie Stoll in the new Netflix film, “Nyad.” Foster has been in the film industry since she was a child, winning two Academy Awards for Best Actress for her performances in “The Accused” (1988) and “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991). She is also an acclaimed director and producer.