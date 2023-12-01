Jodie Foster and Saweetie Add Star Power to the Power Women Summit

TheWrap is adding two-time Academy Award-winning actress Jodie Foster and multi-platinum selling artist Saweetie to the star-studded lineup at the Power Women Summit on Dec. 5.

Foster, known for numerous memorable roles, will take the stage to introduce keynote speaker Diana Nyad, the swimming champion who swam from Cuba to Key West at age 64. Foster plays the role of Nyad’s trainer and best friend Bonnie Stoll in the new Netflix film, “Nyad.” Foster has been in the film industry since she was a child, winning two Academy Awards for Best Actress for her performances in “The Accused” (1988) and “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991). She is also an acclaimed director and producer.

Grammy-nominated artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Saweetie will bring her confident style to the stage in an Artist Spotlight conversation moderated by Dr. Stacy Smith, founder of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative and board member of She Is The Music, a nonprofit organization increasing the number of women working in music. The chart-topping artist will talk about finding her voice, paving the way in the music industry and her advice for women in music. Saweetie has established herself as a global brand through her partnerships with companies, such as McDonald’s, MAC, Crocs, Revlon and Champion.

The Power Women Summit is set for Tuesday, Dec. 5 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. This day-long event unites female champions in entertainment and media for a day of inspiration, empowerment, and professional development. The summit will feature keynotes from industry leaders, panel discussions on the latest trends and challenges, a screenwriting workshop led by established screenwriters, a vibrant marketplace showcasing women-owned businesses, a gourmet networking luncheon, and a cocktail event to close out the festivities.

These outstanding women complement an exceptional lineup of existing speakers, each offering a distinct and valuable viewpoint:

Ava DuVernay , Director, Writer & Producer, “Origin”

, Director, Writer & Producer, “Origin” Shari Redstone , Chair, Paramount Global & Chair, CEO and President, National Amusements

, Chair, Paramount Global & Chair, CEO and President, National Amusements Diana Nyad , World Champion Athlete, World Renowned Inspirational Speaker & Author

, World Champion Athlete, World Renowned Inspirational Speaker & Author Cassidy Hutchinson , Former White House Aide & Author, “Enough”

, Former White House Aide & Author, “Enough” Danielle Brooks , Actress, “The Color Purple”

, Actress, “The Color Purple” Lilly Singh , Award-Winning Entertainer, New York Times Best-Selling Author & Gender Equality Advocate

, Award-Winning Entertainer, New York Times Best-Selling Author & Gender Equality Advocate Molly Sims , Founder, YSE Beauty & Host, “Lipstick on the Rim”

, Founder, YSE Beauty & Host, “Lipstick on the Rim” Allyson Felix , 7-Time Olympic Gold Medalist & Co-Founder and President, Saysh

, 7-Time Olympic Gold Medalist & Co-Founder and President, Saysh Candace Parker , Mother, Businesswoman, Broadcaster and 3x WNBA Champion

, Mother, Businesswoman, Broadcaster and 3x WNBA Champion Gigi Gorgeous , Author, Transgender Activist & Digital Content Creator

, Author, Transgender Activist & Digital Content Creator Maria Menounos , Author, Health Advocate & Host, “Heal Squad”

, Author, Health Advocate & Host, “Heal Squad” Tia Mowry, Actress, Producer, Author & Founder, 4U by Tia

… And More! View the full speaker lineup here.

Get in on the action and book your ticket now at www.thewrap.com/PWS

Sponsors include South Coast Plaza, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures Entertainment, AMC Networks, MRC, Mattel, The Walt Disney Co., Loeb & Loeb, Amazon, Hallmark Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBC Universal, A+E Studios, Redstone Family Foundation and Paramount Global

For the latest summit updates, please follow WrapWomen on Instagram and X. You can also follow TheWrap on Instagram, X, and Facebook. For more information and ticket purchases, visit www.thewrap.com/PWS.