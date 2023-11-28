Filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Paramount Global Chair Shari Redstone Join TheWrap’s Power Women Summit

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Acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay and Paramount Global Chair and philanthropist Shari Redstone join TheWrap’s Power Women Summit, the largest annual gathering of women in entertainment on Dec. 5.

DuVernay, known for her trailblazing work in the film industry and commitment to social justice, will take the stage for a one-on-one Spotlight conversation with the Summit’s founder and Wrap Editor-in-Chief, Sharon Waxman. DuVernay is the writer, director and producer of the new film, “Origin,” as well as landmark works “Selma,” “13th” and the series “Queen Sugar.” Her new film “Origin” is an examination of discrimination that uncovers links between American racism, the Nazi persecution of Jews and India’s caste system.