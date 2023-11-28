Filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Paramount Global Chair Shari Redstone Join TheWrap’s Power Women Summit

Acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay and Paramount Global Chair and philanthropist Shari Redstone join TheWrap’s Power Women Summit, the largest annual gathering of women in entertainment on Dec. 5.

DuVernay, known for her trailblazing work in the film industry and commitment to social justice, will take the stage for a one-on-one Spotlight conversation with the Summit’s founder and Wrap Editor-in-Chief, Sharon Waxman. DuVernay is the writer, director and producer of the new film, “Origin,” as well as landmark works “Selma,” “13th” and the series “Queen Sugar.” Her new film “Origin” is an examination of discrimination that uncovers links between American racism, the Nazi persecution of Jews and India’s caste system.

Recognized as one of the most powerful executives in media, Redstone will share a video message about the critical need to fight antisemitism and hate. In addition to her work at Paramount and as National Amusements Chair, CEO & President, Redstone has created numerous, impact-driven programs for children, teens, and adults designed to stop the spread of hate through multicultural education.

Taking place on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, the Power Women Summit is a one-day gathering of the most influential and leading women in entertainment and media. The day is filled with memorable experiences. Attendees partake in moving keynotes, engaging panels, workshops, a marketplace full of women-owned businesses, a gourmet luncheon, and a cocktail event to close out the event.

These remarkable women join an extraordinary lineup of previously announced speakers, each bringing a unique perspective to the table:

Diana Nyad, World Champion Athlete, World Renowned Inspirational Speaker & Author

Cassidy Hutchinson, Former White House Aide & Author, “Enough”

Danielle Brooks, Actress, “The Color Purple”

Lilly Singh, Award-Winning Entertainer, New York Times Best-Selling Author & Gender Equality Advocate

Molly Sims, Founder, YSE Beauty & Host, “Lipstick on the Rim”

Allyson Felix, 7-Time Olympic Gold Medalist & Co-Founder and President, Saysh

Candace Parker, Mother, Businesswoman, Broadcaster and 3x WNBA Champion

Gigi Gorgeous, Author, Transgender Activist & Digital Content Creator

Maria Menounos, Author, Health Advocate & Host, “Heal Squad”

Tia Mowry, Actress, Producer, Author & Founder, 4U by Tia

“We are honored to have Ava DuVernay and Shari Redstone join us for this year’s Power Women Summit, and we are thrilled to welcome the newly announced speakers who bring so much inspiration to the event. The summit has and continues to be a forum for meaningful dialogues and connections among women in the entertainment and media industries,” said the Summit’s founder and Wrap editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman.

Sponsors include South Coast Plaza, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures Entertainment, AMC Networks, MRC, Mattel, The Walt Disney Co., Loeb & Loeb, Amazon, Hallmark Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBC Universal, A+E Studios, Redstone Family Foundation and Paramount Global

