TheWrap’s Power Women Summit Returns Dec. 5

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit, bringing together the leading women of entertainment and media for a day of inspiration, insight and discussion, returns on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.



With the theme of “Resilience,” the Power Women Summit will reconvene live and in person for the fifth year for a packed program including Tia Mowry, Molly Sims, Maria Menounos, Candace Parker and many other speakers to be announced.



“2023 has been a year of unprecedented industry upheaval, challenging leaders to be more resilient and innovative than ever before,” said the Summit’s founder and Wrap editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman. “We know that it is incredibly important for our community of women to come together in person to recharge and reconnect.”



This year’s Summit promises to be an inspiring source of motivation and empowerment for women seeking to amplify their professional careers and personal lives. The event will feature thought-provoking panels on Women’s Health, The Art of Adaptation: Storytelling Across Mediums, Women in Marketing Leadership, Empowering Women in Sports, an Interactive Screenwriters Workshop, as well as engaging breakout sessions and enriching learning workshops.



Attendees will engage with trailblazing leaders who are redefining norms, discover inspiration from keynote speakers who will help find their untapped potential, and be provided with the tools to refine and elevate their personal brand. There will also be a vibrant marketplace spotlighting female-owned brands alongside live podcast sessions and performances.



The summit will feature a remarkable lineup of speakers, with more names to be revealed soon. The speakers confirmed for this year’s event include:



Tia Mowry, actress, producer, author and entrepreneur

Molly Sims, founder of YSE Beauty and host of “Lipstick on the Rim”

Maria Menounos, author, activist and host of “Heal Squad”

Candace Parker, mother, businesswoman, broadcaster and two-time WNBA champion

Christina Wootton, chief partnerships officer at Roblox

Johanna Faries, SVP and GM of “Call of Duty” at Activision Blizzard

Karla Welch, CEO of The Period Company

Kim Granito, CMO of AMC Networks

Anne Kennedy McGuire, Chair, Podcast, Loeb & Loeb



Registration is now open, with general admission tickets at $899 and VIP tickets at $999. Use code “EARLYBIRD” at checkout for 50% off. Two days only: offer expires on 10/20/2023.



Sponsors include Sony Pictures Entertainment, Lionsgate and Loeb & Loeb. More will be announced in the coming weeks.



For the latest summit updates, please follow WrapWomen on Instagram and Twitter (X). You can also follow TheWrap on Instagram, Twitter (X), and Facebook. For more information and ticket purchases, visit www.thewrap.com/PWS. For sponsorship inquiries, contact Lynne Segall, CRO of TheWrap, at lynne@thewrap.com.



