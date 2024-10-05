Joe Biden Asked if He Wants to ‘Reconsider Dropping Out,’ Jokes ‘I’m Back In’ | Video

President Biden at Wisconsin rally
President Joe Biden a campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin on July 5, 2024 before he spoke with ABC News in the first interview he’s given since the debate. (CREDIT: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Proving he might have more options than just opening a presidential library when he leaves office next year, President Joe Biden had a very funny answer to a very silly question during a press conference on Friday that had reporters and social media fans roaring.

As he was leaving the presser, an unidentified reporter shouted, “do you want to reconsider dropping out of the race?” At that, Biden turned around and joked “I’m back in,” before shuffling out the door.

Watch the moment below:

You love to see it. And over on the social media site formerly called Twitter, people gave POTUS rave reviews — and panned the question.

Biden of course withdrew from the presidential race in July, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris at the same time in a move that completely changed the dynamic of election season. And, apparently, helped him relax. Keep it up, Joe.

Meanwhile, we’re now 32 days out from election day, which this year is Nov. 5. In case you want to stock up on Pepto.

Ross A. Lincoln

