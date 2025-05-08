Joe Biden Denies New Book Claims of Cognitive Decline During Last Year in Office: ‘They Are Wrong’ | Video

Former president Joe Biden vehemently denied claims that he was in severe cognitive decline during his final year in office on Thursday morning, bluntly saying that recent books saying otherwise are “wrong.”

The 46th president and former first lady Jill Biden stopped by “The View” for their first TV interview since leaving office, and while there, discussed what went wrong for Democrats after Biden dropped out of the race, his accomplishments in office, and more. The ABC hosts made sure to push him on the timing of his dropout, and during the third segment of the interview, host Alyssa Farah Griffin brought up claims of his mental decline.

“There have been a number of books that have come out, deeply sourced from Democratic sources, that claim in your final year there was a dramatic decline in your cognitive abilities, in the final year of your presidency,” she said. “What is your response to these allegations? Or are these sources wrong?”

“They are wrong,” Biden shot back. “There’s nothing to sustain that, number one. Number two, you know, think of what we were left with. We left with a circumstance where we had an insurrection, when I started. Not since the Civil War.”

“We had a circumstance where we were in a position that we — the pandemic, because of the incompetence of the last outfit, end up over a million people dying,” he continued. “We were also in a situation where we found ourselves unable to deal with a lot of just basic issues, which I won’t go into in the interest of time.”

At that, Dr. Biden chimed in to defend her husband further.

“The people who wrote those books were not in the White House with us, and they didn’t see how hard Joe worked every single day,” she said. “I mean, he’d get up, he put in a full day, and then at night he would — I’d be in bed reading my book, and he was still on the phone, reading his briefings, working with staff.”

“I mean, it was nonstop. It’s the White House,” she continued. “Being president is not like a job. It’s a lifestyle. It’s a life that you live. You live it 24 hours a day, that phone can ring at 11 o’clock at night or two in the morning. It is constant. You never leave it. And Joe worked really hard.”

