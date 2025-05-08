Joe Biden Takes Responsibility for Trump’s Reelection: ‘I Was In Charge and He Won’ | Video

Former president Joe Biden sat down for his first TV interview since leaving office on “The View” Thursday morning, and when asked if he takes any responsibility for Donald Trump’s reelection, he offered a direct answer: yes.

“Yes, I do,” he said. “Because, look, I was in charge and he won. So, you know, I take responsibility.”

That said, Biden also noted that Trump actively encouraged Republicans not to back the bipartisan border plans that Biden and his colleagues had worked up.

But, even with that interference, Biden conceded that the Democrats did not tout their accomplishments enough. Specifically, the former president noted that his sprawling infrastructure plan was a missed opportunity, one that they missed simply because they knew how long it would take and were hesitant about that.

“We weren’t quite as good as he was about advertising,” he said. “There’s no saying ‘Biden brought you this.’ There’s no saying ‘The Democrats brought you this.’ And we knew none of this would occur for another six months to two years. It takes time to do all that.”

“And so that was a mistake to not be able to advertise, figuratively speaking,” he added after listing a few examples.

Biden then noted that he expected Trump to “be smart” — though he caught himself from saying that fully — and actually take credit for the things Biden set in motion that eventually came to fruition when Trump was already back in office.

Later in the interview, Biden conceded that his debate performance against Trump was “a terrible night” that also led to Democrats losing the election, and noted that he knew his performance was bad the second it ended.

Former Pres. Biden responds to his performance at the June 2024 debate night against then-candidate Donald Trump, saying, "I had a bad, bad night."



You can watch segments of Biden’s appearance on “The View” in the videos above.