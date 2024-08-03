What Time Does Joe Rogan’s Netflix Special Start?

Joe Rogan is heading back on stage for another comedy special – and with “Burn the Boats,” he’s doing it live on Netflix.

The comedian and podcast host plans to shoot his third special for the streamer live on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, Texas. His last previous two specials on Netflix were “Joe Rogan: Strange Times” in 2018 and “Joe Rogan: Triggered” in 2016.

Rogan’s special is the latest live event Netflix hosted after “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” “The Roast of Tom Brady” and “John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA.”

But how do you watch the special, what time does it start, and can you watch it if you miss the live premiere? Everything you need to know is answered below.

What time does it start?

“Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats” begins on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. CT / 10 p.m. ET. As with Netflix’s last live show, there will be a landing page provided for viewers to click before the official start time.

Can you watch the Joe Rogan comedy special later?

Yes, Netflix subscribers will be able to rewind, pause and jump to “Live,” and the entire special will be streaming on Netflix after the event.

If you join late, you can opt to “play from the beginning” or join the special live. If you exit during the special, it remain under the “continue watching” row of content.