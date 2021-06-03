John Montone announced Thursday that his nearly 40-year run at 1010 WINS is coming to a close and he’s retiring.

He first made the announcement on “WINS Morning Drive,” and followed up on Twitter.

“What a ride! Almost 40 years with the world’s most important radio station in the greatest city on earth. Thanks for listening,” he wrote, attaching a photo of himself in a New York City cab, microphone in hand.

During his “Live at 8:05” Facebook stream, he said Thursday was “an emotional day.” Throughout the stream, comments from viewers appeared on screen. Some said they’d miss Montone while others said they couldn’t imagine New York radio without him.

Others, like 1010 WINS colleague and “Morning Drive” anchor Glenn Schuck, paid tribute to Montone and his career on Twitter.

New York Times reporter Sarah Maslin Nir added, “John Montone is my favorite thing about driving my car. I’m going to miss him so much!”

Local news anchor Drew Scott weighed in, too, writing, “Can’t fathom a world of news without him! (He will continue his now world famous 8:05 am Facebook live – thank goodness.)”

See his announcement below.