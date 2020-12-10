Andy Samberg and John Mulaney are joining the cast of “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers,” a hybrid-live-action-animated feature that will debut on Disney+, it was announced during Disney’s Investor Day on Thursday.

Akiva Schaffer is directing, and the film will feature a cameo by Seth Rogen.

“Rescue Rangers” was first announced in 2014 and in October, it was reported that the film would go directly to Disney’s streaming service. Filming is set to begin in Spring 2021.

A new “Chip ‘n’ Dale” original animated series is also in production at Disney+.

Schaffer is a member of the comedy group the Lonely Island, of which Samberg is also a member. He has directed a few episodes of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” also starring Samberg, as well as “Saturday Night Live” specials and 2012’s “The Watch.”

Samberg most recently starred in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Palm Springs,” and will next star in “Hotel Transylvania 4.” Mulaney recently starred in the TV series “Dickinson” and the animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse.” He is currently in post-production for “Cinderella” starring Camila Cabello.

