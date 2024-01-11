John Mulaney Likens Angela Bassett’s Oscar Nom for a Marvel Movie to ‘Getting a Pulitzer Prize for a Reddit Comment’ | Video

Another comedian has made headlines for his awards show monologue, but this time around the response has been far more complimentary. After hosting the 2024 Governors Awards on Wednesday night, John Mulaney has been praised on social media for his speech.

The stand-up comedian, who is currently nominated for an Emmy for his latest special “Baby J,” had a customized string of zingers for all four honorees. When it came time to honor Angela Bassett, Mulaney said he was “speechless” to be in the same room as her and praised her acting prowess.

“Here’s what a great actor Angela Bassett is: She got an Oscar nomination for a Marvel movie. That’s like getting a Pulitzer prize for a Reddit comment,” Mulaney said, referring to her 2022 nomination for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

rdj absolutely dying over john mulaney’s marvel joke is what i needed to see today pic.twitter.com/34lO5k3HLl — chris (@CILLIAN1SM) January 10, 2024

Mulaney also took some swipes at comedy legend Mel Brooks, stating that the person who constructed the prosthetic nose for Bradley Cooper in “Maestro” was responsible for constructing Brooks’ “entire face and body and personality for the last 97 years.”

He also had some kinder words for the comedy legend, telling the audience that Brooks took his name off the credits for “The Fly” and “The Elephant Man.” Brooks reportedly removed his name out of fear that audiences would think the projects were comedies due to his association with them.

“Can you imagine anyone else in this room not taking credit for something they actually did? I cannot,” Mulaney said.

Mulaney also did his research when it came to roasting legendary film editor Carol Littleton, joking that when “E.T.” was first brought to her it was originally called “Extraterrestrial” and ribbing her for cutting Kevin Costner’s performance out of “The Big Chill.”

“Her lifetime achievement award is in editing. Wouldn’t it be funny if her speech was way too long?” he joked.

Finally, he focused on the fourth honoree of the night and the recipient of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, Michelle Satter. Satter was being honored for her work with the Sundance Film Institute.

“Past recipients of the Jean Hersholt Award include Frank Sinatra, Angelina Jolie and Tyler Perry,” Mulaney said. “So it’s really unclear what this award means.”

Fans have taken to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to praise Mulaney’s monologue. One user called the speech the “the perfect antidote to the Globes’ debacle,” referencing comedian Jo Koy’s widely criticized Golden Globes monologue.

Another user noted that Mulaney likely doesn’t want to host every awards show “but they should force him to.” Multiple users have expressed similar sentiments, stating that Mulaney should host the Oscars.