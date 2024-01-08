Golden Globes Host Jo Koy Admits Taylor Swift Joke Was ‘Weird’, Says Reaction to Monologue Hurt: ‘I Feel Bad’

He calls his shoutout of the “Cruel Summer” singer “a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL”

Comedian Jo Koy unpacked his hosting gig at Sunday night’s Golden Globes, detailing the “crash course” nature of the “tough” gig as well as specific moments that were challenging like the joke about Taylor Swift and the NFL that fell flat.

“I had fun. It was a moment that I’ll always remember,” Koy said on “GMA 3: What You Need to Know” the morning after the Globes. “It’s a tough room. It was a hard job, I’m not going to lie…I’d be lying if [I said] it doesn’t hurt. I hit a moment there where I was like, ‘Ah.’ Hosting is just a tough gig. Yes, I’m a stand-up comic but that hosting position it’s a different style. I kind of went in and did the writer’s thing. We had 10 days to write this monologue. It was a crash course. I feel bad, but I got to still say I loved what I did.”

When asked about specific moments that presented obstacles to his hosting flow, Koy acknowledged that the joke about Taylor Swift shots during NFL broadcasts didn’t land how he wanted it to.

“When the Taylor [Swift] one was just a little flat…It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL,” he said. “I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way.”

Swift, who wore a sparkly green dress to the ceremony and attended for the new category in which she was nominated for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” was not amused at the joke. She grabbed her drink and took a sip as her face remained expressionless, while she was shown laughing at something else later on in the ceremony.

“As you know, we came on after a football doubleheader,” Koy joked during the show. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift, I swear.”

Koy didn’t seem keen on hosting again in the future.

“That’s a tough gig, I’m not going to lie,” he said when asked if he’d host the Globes again. “I love the art of standup. It was cool the opportunity came to me, but hosting is just a beast. That’s about it.”

The GMA hosts remarked that he seemed “deflated.”

“I wanted to give a little bit more of me, and I fell a little short. That’s all,” he said.

