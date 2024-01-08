Jo Koy received some brutal blowback for his jokes made while hosting the Golden Globes on Sunday, but on Monday morning, the hosts of “The View” were sympathetic to the comedian.

During the awards ceremony, Koy drew backlash particularly for jokes he made about Greta Gerwig’s hit “Barbie,” in which he called it just a movie about “a plastic doll with big boobies,” and later about Taylor Swift, when he joked that the Golden Globes differ from the NFL simply by having less camera views of Swift.

Of course, a camera was on Swift for that moment, and she was very clearly not amused, and Gerwig appeared unmoved by the “Barbie” joke. Online, the rough reception was even wider. But “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg felt for Koy, having hosted award shows in the past.

“These gigs, these hosting gigs, are brutal,” she said, though she noted she didn’t actually watch the broadcast. “They’re just brutal. If you don’t know the room, if you’ve not been in these rooms before and you’re sort of thrust out there, it’s hit or miss.”

Whoopi added that, in her opinion, Jo Koy is “as good as it gets when it comes to stand-ups,” with her co-hosts agreeing that he’s both funny and kind.

“What bothers me more in watching this is, get a sense of humor,” Haines said. “Because we need to protect these national treasures called our comedians, because life needs them. We need to stop binding them in, fencing them in, and, in that room, Jo Koy is punching up. No one feels sorry. Just smile.”

