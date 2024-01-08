Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals: Bella Ramsey, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jonathan Bailey and More | Photos

Hollywood’s brightest stars were out in full force for the first major awards show of the year

Golden Globes 2024 Split
(Photos by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Awards season is finally here, and Hollywood’s brightest stars showed up in full force to the 81st annual Golden Globes.

Taking place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Sunday night’s Golden Globes were graced by arrivals from last year’s biggest films — including “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” “May December” and “Poor Things” — and most-watched TV series — from “Succession” to “The Bear.”

Check out the star-studded red carpet arrivals for the Golden Globes below.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“The Holdovers” star Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who won for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture, stuns in a deep red gown.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Barbie” star and nominee Margot Robbie continued her press tour trend by working with Armani to recreate the 1977 Superstar Barbie outfit.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“The Color Purple” star Danielle Brooks opted for a red sweeping gown.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift, whose Eras Tour movie was nominated for a Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, dazzled in one of the night’s only green dresses.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” star and nominee Leonardo DiCaprio went classic in a tuxedo.

Oprah Winfrey attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey embraced “The Color Purple” in a long gown.

Julianne Moore attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“May December” star Julianne Moore, who is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture, embraces a red sweeping red gown.

Martin Scorsese attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” director and nominee Martin Scorsese dons a dashing tux.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“The Last of Us” star Pedro Pascal shakes up the carpet with a patterned top and an arm sling.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“What Was I Made For?” singer (and now Globe winner) Billie Eilish puts a twist on a classic suit.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Daisy Jones & the Six” star Riley Keough, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television, adds a dash of gold to her white lace gown.

Quinta Brunson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Abbott Elementary” star and creator Quinta Brunson sparkles as a nominee for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical.

Barry Keoghan attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Saltburn” star Barry Keoghan opted for an edgy red suit, mixing patterns and shades.

Florence Pugh attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Oppenheimer” actress Florence Pugh dazzles in a romantic red gown.

Cillian Murphy attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Oppenheimer” star Cillian Murphy looks dashing in a tux.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Lessons in Chemistry” star and nominee Brie Larson stuns in a purple gown.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Past Lives” star Greta Lee stuns in a cream gown.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Succession” star Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton showed up in style in all-black attire.

Lily Gladstone attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” star and nominee Lily Gladstone dons a black and white look.

Timothée Chalamet attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Wonka” star Timothée Chalamet embraces black sequins in an edgy suit.

Carey Mulligan attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Maestro” star Carey Mulligan stuns in a black gown with sequin accents.

Jeremy Allen White attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White opts for a shear top under his jacket.

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Riko Shibata and “Dream Scenario” star Nicolas Cage arrive in style

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“No Hard Feelings” star Jennifer Lawrence looks sleek in a black gown.

Emma Stone attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Poor Things” star Emma Stone opted for an embroidered pastel dress.

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“The Diplomat” star Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys showed up in contrasting colors.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Ozark” star Julia Garner shines in a silver sequin gown.

Colman Domingo attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Rustin” star Colman Domingo, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama, gave a twist to a classic suit with some embellishments.

Lisa Ann Walter attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Abbott Elementary” star Lisa Ann Walter arrives in a sequin-filled gown.

Celine Song attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Past Lives” director Celine Song, who was nominated for both Best Director for a Motion Picture and Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture, mixes a classic suit with red carpet glamor.

Jonathan Bailey attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Fellow Travelers” star Jonathan Bailey stuns in an all-white suit to support his Showtime series’ nomination for Best Television Limited Series.

Rosamund Pike attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Saltburn” star Rosamund Pike graced the carpet with a veiled black lace look.

Bella Ramsey attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“The Last of Us” star Bella Ramsey, who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama, rocked a structured colorblocked suit.

Reese Witherspoon attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“The Morning Show” star Reese Witherspoon looks pretty in some pink in a colorblock dress.

Issa Rae attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Barbie” actress Issa Rae dazzles in a golden gown.

Elizabeth Olsen attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Love & Death” star and nominee Elizabeth Olsen stuns in a white lace colorblock dress.

Ayo Edebiri attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri strutted in a red gown.

Kevin Costner attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner looks dashing in his classic tux.

Will Ferrell attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Barbie” star Will Ferrell rocked a white jacket.

Andrew Scott attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Andrew Scott strutted in an all-white look.

Orlando Bloom attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Orlando Bloom showed up in style.

Trevor Noah attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Nominee Trevor Noah rocked an all-black tux.

Meryl Streep attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Nominee Meryl Streep rocked head-to-toe sequins.

Jeffrey Wright attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“American Fiction” star Jeffrey Wright hit the carpet in a timeless tux.

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Presenter Hailee Steinfeld looked pretty in pink as she channeled Jackie O.

Angela Bassett attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Angela Bassett did the thing in her stunning black gown.

Cailee Spaeny attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Priscilla” star Cailee Spaeny opted for a patterned look.

Wanda Sykes attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Nominee Wanda Sykes dons a sequin suit.

Natasha Lyonne attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Poker Face” star Natasha Lyonne made a statement in sequins.

Hunter Schafer attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer stuns in a romantic pink gown.

Elle Fanning attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“The Great” star Elle Fanning showed up in true royal fashion.

Kristen Wiig attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kristen Wiig dazzles in a two piece black gown.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrive in equally stunning fits.

Amanda Seyfried attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried joins the bow trend.

Jennifer Aniston attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“The Morning Show” star Jennifer Aniston looks timeless in a black gown.

Dua Lipa attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Nominee Dua Lipa sports a black gown with gold embellishments.

James Marsden attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Jury Duty” star and nominee James Marsden looks dashing in a prim tux.

Gloria Campano and Bradley Cooper attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Nominee Bradley Cooper and his mother Gloria Campano look sleek in black looks.

Annette Bening attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Nyad” star Annette Bening stunted in a black sleek suit.

Kate Beckinsale attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kate Beckinsale stuns in a silver gown.

Natalie Portman attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“May December” star Natalie Portman dons a colorful sequin gown.

Greta Gerwig attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Barbie” director Greta Gerwig struts in a black sleek gown.

America Ferrera attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Barbie” star America Ferrera embraced silver sequins.

Charles Melton attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“May December” star and nominee Charles Melton rocks a double-breasted suit.

Christina Ricci attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Yellowjackets” star Christina Ricci stuns in a shear gown.

Jennifer Lopez attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez rocks pink.

Dominic West attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“The Crown” star and nominee Dominic West looks timeless in a tux.

Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg strut in timeless looks.

Jared Leto attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jared Leto mixes white and black in a classic suit.

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer look sleek in black looks.

attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“The Morning Show” star and nominee Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts arrive hand-in-hand on the red carpet.

Jessica Oyelowo and David Oyelowo attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jessica Oyelowo and nominee David Oyelowo arrive in style.

Jo Koy (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Host Jo Koy wears a velvet suit.

Justin Hartley attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“This Is Us” star Justin Hartley embraces earth tones in a brown tuxedo.

Sandra Hüller attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Anatomy of a Fall” actress Sandra Hüller dons a colorful teal gown.

Matthew Macfadyen attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Succession” star Matthew Macfadyen, who won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television, dons a classic tux.

Simu Liu attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Simu Liu embellished his tux as he supports his “Barbie” costars.

Helen Mirren attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Helen Mirren goes bold in a pastel pink and purple look.

Heidi Klum attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Heidi Klum sweeps the carpet with a red train from her sequined gown.

Wilmer Valderrama attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Wilmer Valderrama, who announced this year’s nominees in December, opted for a classic suit for the evening’s festivities.

Janelle James attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Abbott Elementary” star Janelle James didn’t have to choose between black and color in her stunning gown.

Selena Gomez attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez, who is nominated for her performance on “Only Murders in the Building,” dons an asymmetrical red dress.

Hannah Waddingham attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham, who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television, stuns in a black lace dress.

Camila Morrone attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Daisy Jones & the Six” star Camila Morrone graced the carpet in a light pink look.

Gillian Anderson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Gillian Anderson looks prim and proper in a cream gown with a raw hem and statement purse.

Allison Howell Williams attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Allison Howell Williams brought the peplum back with a romantic black look.

Tyler James Williams attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Abbott Elementary” star Tyler James Williams strutted in a striped beige and black suit.

Paul Giamatti attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“The Holdovers” star Paul Giamatti, who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, suited up in a classic tux.

Lenny Kravitz attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

As usual, Lenny Kravitz looks like a rockstar in an updated take on a black suit.

Elizabeth Banks attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Banks dazzles in a sequin black gown.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jeannie Mai Jenkins embraced both sequin and polka dots in her dreamy dress.

Brandon Sklenar attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Brandon Sklenar looked dashing in a classic tux.

golden-globes-2024-cillian-murphy
