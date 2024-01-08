Awards season is finally here, and Hollywood’s brightest stars showed up in full force to the 81st annual Golden Globes.
Taking place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Sunday night’s Golden Globes were graced by arrivals from last year’s biggest films — including “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” “May December” and “Poor Things” — and most-watched TV series — from “Succession” to “The Bear.”
Check out the star-studded red carpet arrivals for the Golden Globes below.
“The Holdovers” star Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who won for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture, stuns in a deep red gown.
“Barbie” star and nominee Margot Robbie continued her press tour trend by working with Armani to recreate the 1977 Superstar Barbie outfit.
“The Color Purple” star Danielle Brooks opted for a red sweeping gown.
Taylor Swift, whose Eras Tour movie was nominated for a Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, dazzled in one of the night’s only green dresses.
“Killers of the Flower Moon” star and nominee Leonardo DiCaprio went classic in a tuxedo.
Oprah Winfrey embraced “The Color Purple” in a long gown.
“May December” star Julianne Moore, who is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture, embraces a red sweeping red gown.
“Killers of the Flower Moon” director and nominee Martin Scorsese dons a dashing tux.
“The Last of Us” star Pedro Pascal shakes up the carpet with a patterned top and an arm sling.
“What Was I Made For?” singer (and now Globe winner) Billie Eilish puts a twist on a classic suit.
“Daisy Jones & the Six” star Riley Keough, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television, adds a dash of gold to her white lace gown.
“Abbott Elementary” star and creator Quinta Brunson sparkles as a nominee for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical.
“Saltburn” star Barry Keoghan opted for an edgy red suit, mixing patterns and shades.
“Oppenheimer” actress Florence Pugh dazzles in a romantic red gown.
“Oppenheimer” star Cillian Murphy looks dashing in a tux.
“Lessons in Chemistry” star and nominee Brie Larson stuns in a purple gown.
“Past Lives” star Greta Lee stuns in a cream gown.
“Succession” star Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton showed up in style in all-black attire.
“Killers of the Flower Moon” star and nominee Lily Gladstone dons a black and white look.
“Wonka” star Timothée Chalamet embraces black sequins in an edgy suit.
“Maestro” star Carey Mulligan stuns in a black gown with sequin accents.
“The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White opts for a shear top under his jacket.
Riko Shibata and “Dream Scenario” star Nicolas Cage arrive in style
“No Hard Feelings” star Jennifer Lawrence looks sleek in a black gown.
“Poor Things” star Emma Stone opted for an embroidered pastel dress.
“The Diplomat” star Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys showed up in contrasting colors.
“Ozark” star Julia Garner shines in a silver sequin gown.
“Rustin” star Colman Domingo, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama, gave a twist to a classic suit with some embellishments.
“Abbott Elementary” star Lisa Ann Walter arrives in a sequin-filled gown.
“Past Lives” director Celine Song, who was nominated for both Best Director for a Motion Picture and Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture, mixes a classic suit with red carpet glamor.
“Fellow Travelers” star Jonathan Bailey stuns in an all-white suit to support his Showtime series’ nomination for Best Television Limited Series.
“Saltburn” star Rosamund Pike graced the carpet with a veiled black lace look.
“The Last of Us” star Bella Ramsey, who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama, rocked a structured colorblocked suit.
“The Morning Show” star Reese Witherspoon looks pretty in some pink in a colorblock dress.
“Barbie” actress Issa Rae dazzles in a golden gown.
“Love & Death” star and nominee Elizabeth Olsen stuns in a white lace colorblock dress.
“The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri strutted in a red gown.
“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner looks dashing in his classic tux.
“Barbie” star Will Ferrell rocked a white jacket.
Andrew Scott strutted in an all-white look.
Orlando Bloom showed up in style.
Nominee Trevor Noah rocked an all-black tux.
Nominee Meryl Streep rocked head-to-toe sequins.
“American Fiction” star Jeffrey Wright hit the carpet in a timeless tux.
Presenter Hailee Steinfeld looked pretty in pink as she channeled Jackie O.
Angela Bassett did the thing in her stunning black gown.
“Priscilla” star Cailee Spaeny opted for a patterned look.
Nominee Wanda Sykes dons a sequin suit.
“Poker Face” star Natasha Lyonne made a statement in sequins.
“Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer stuns in a romantic pink gown.
“The Great” star Elle Fanning showed up in true royal fashion.
Kristen Wiig dazzles in a two piece black gown.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrive in equally stunning fits.
Amanda Seyfried joins the bow trend.
“The Morning Show” star Jennifer Aniston looks timeless in a black gown.
Nominee Dua Lipa sports a black gown with gold embellishments.
“Jury Duty” star and nominee James Marsden looks dashing in a prim tux.
Nominee Bradley Cooper and his mother Gloria Campano look sleek in black looks.
“Nyad” star Annette Bening stunted in a black sleek suit.
Kate Beckinsale stuns in a silver gown.
“May December” star Natalie Portman dons a colorful sequin gown.
“Barbie” director Greta Gerwig struts in a black sleek gown.
“Barbie” star America Ferrera embraced silver sequins.
“May December” star and nominee Charles Melton rocks a double-breasted suit.
“Yellowjackets” star Christina Ricci stuns in a shear gown.
Jennifer Lopez rocks pink.
“The Crown” star and nominee Dominic West looks timeless in a tux.
Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg strut in timeless looks.
Jared Leto mixes white and black in a classic suit.
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer look sleek in black looks.
“The Morning Show” star and nominee Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts arrive hand-in-hand on the red carpet.
Jessica Oyelowo and nominee David Oyelowo arrive in style.
Host Jo Koy wears a velvet suit.
“This Is Us” star Justin Hartley embraces earth tones in a brown tuxedo.
“Anatomy of a Fall” actress Sandra Hüller dons a colorful teal gown.
“Succession” star Matthew Macfadyen, who won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television, dons a classic tux.
Simu Liu embellished his tux as he supports his “Barbie” costars.
Helen Mirren goes bold in a pastel pink and purple look.
Heidi Klum sweeps the carpet with a red train from her sequined gown.
Wilmer Valderrama, who announced this year’s nominees in December, opted for a classic suit for the evening’s festivities.
“Abbott Elementary” star Janelle James didn’t have to choose between black and color in her stunning gown.
Selena Gomez, who is nominated for her performance on “Only Murders in the Building,” dons an asymmetrical red dress.
“Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham, who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television, stuns in a black lace dress.
“Daisy Jones & the Six” star Camila Morrone graced the carpet in a light pink look.
Gillian Anderson looks prim and proper in a cream gown with a raw hem and statement purse.
Allison Howell Williams brought the peplum back with a romantic black look.
“Abbott Elementary” star Tyler James Williams strutted in a striped beige and black suit.
“The Holdovers” star Paul Giamatti, who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, suited up in a classic tux.
As usual, Lenny Kravitz looks like a rockstar in an updated take on a black suit.
Elizabeth Banks dazzles in a sequin black gown.
Jeannie Mai Jenkins embraced both sequin and polka dots in her dreamy dress.
Brandon Sklenar looked dashing in a classic tux.
Leave a Reply