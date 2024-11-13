John Mulaney Says He ‘Very Much Tried to Tell Everyone’ About His Drug Addiction Through Stand-Up

John Mulaney spoke frankly about his public battle with drug addiction and his recovery in his GQ Man of the Year profile published Tuesday. As the outlet noted, his pre-recovery stand-up was clearly “as drug soaked as a 1970s Stones record” but that somehow wasn’t clear at the same time, despite his own observation that “I very much tried to tell everyone.”

To illustrate his point, Mulaney recounted a week in 2020 when he did so much cocaine he worried he’d die. He told GQ, “I left the door to my apartment open. I can’t explain the logic, but I was going to hit the door buzzer and tell the doorman to run and get the paramedics. I think I was worried I wouldn’t be able to dial and explain, and I didn’t want them to have to break the door down. I just sat on the rug and slowly came down. And I thought, Okay, this is insane. I’m going to totally slow down. That was like a Tuesday. And Thursday night, I did it again.”

His friends and colleagues, including Fred Armisen and Natasha Lyonne, staged an intervention that year. The weeks that followed were messy: Mulaney entered rehab, his ex-wife Anne Marie Tendler entered a treatment facility for depression, and the pair split up. Mulaney conceived his oldest child with his second wife Olivia Munn soon after, and officially filed for divorce from Tendler that summer.

Though he and Munn didn’t set out to have a baby and get married, the two decided to attempt a relationship two months before their son was born. Munn also opted to randomly drug test Mulaney during the pregnancy, something that she still does now that they’ve married and welcomed a second child.

“It’s like a relief,” Mulaney told the outlet. “I like to be able to not even have that be a question in her or anyone else’s mind. Something about peeing in that cup is like, I’m walking this walk. It gives me confidence.”

Now he lives in California with Munn and their children, something that the comedian admitted still surprises him. “His hair curls in the California air,” he said of his son Malcolm. “When we’re in Chicago, he has straight little John Mulaney hair. Until my late 20s, Malibu was a funny word to me. It was like saying Zanzibar.“

You can read the interview with John Mulaney in full at GQ.