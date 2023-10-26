John Mulaney and Pete Davidson have postponed their Maine standup shows in the wake of Wednesday’s mass shooting in Lewiston, the state’s second-largest city.

“We are devastated by the events of Lewiston. Shows scheduled for this weekend in Maine on Saturday, 10/28 and Sunday 10/29 have been postponed,” Mulaney and Davidson said in a joint statement. “We are thinking of you all.”

The statement was posted to Mulaney’s Instagram stories, as Davidson is no longer on social media. The two were originally supposed to preform at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland and the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The “John and Pete” tour kicked off on October 5 with stops planned in the Midwest, Long Island, New England and Canada. In September, the two teamed up with Jon Stewart to perform shows in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Atlantic City. The duo’s official comment gave no word about when they plan to return to Maine.

On Wednesday night, a shooter descended on patrons of Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Sparetime Recreation. So far, 18 have been confirmed dead and 13 have been wounded and hospitalized. Citizens of the surrounding area are still under a shelter-in-place order as authorities continue to look for the assailant.

Robert Card, age 40, was a longtime member of the Army Reserve who was never deployed in combat. He was named a person of interest in the case and a manhunt is ongoing. An arrest warrant for Card has been issued. In mid-July Card underwent a mental health evaluation after he started to act erratically during training, The Associated Press reported.

In mid-September, the U.S. surpassed 500 mass shootings in 2023 alone. The brutality of the shooting is particularly devastating for the state of Maine. The Pine Tree State boasts one of the nation’s lowest populations and is home to only 1.3 million people. Seeing only 29 murders in all of 2022, Maine has one of the lowest homicide rates in the country.