National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby joined MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday to express President Joe Biden’s grief over Wednesday’s mass shooting while advocating for stricter gun legislation to “get these weapons of war off the street.”

At least 16 people were killed in a series of mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday night, carried out at a local restaurant and bowling alley. Some outlets are reporting an even higher death toll of 22. An intensive manhunt is currently underway for a suspect, according to officials who have identified him by name.

“Morning Joe” co-host Willie Geist brought up that Robert Card, 40, is a firearms instructor. “He got his weapon legally, you would assume,” as a result of his job, Geist said.

“He got mental healthcare, as we talk about the mental healthcare side of it,” Geist continued. “So the question will be, what else do you do?”

The MSNBC host noted that Maine has attempted to enact legislation to strengthen gun regulations statewide, including “background checks for private gun purchases,” and “a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases.”

However, “that failed this year,” Geist said, which he attributed to Maine’s persisting hunting and sporting gun culture.

Kirby then joined the MSNBC program saying that “The President and First Lady are grieving this morning just right along with the so many families now that have gotten the worst possible news.”

“They’re praying very hard for those who have been injured that they can be healed and on the path to recovery, and that there are no other deaths,” Kirby added. “But obviously this is a frightening situation.”

Kirby then delved into why mass shootings like Wednesday’s atrocity should inspire stricter gun regulations.

“It just goes to speak to the effort that we need to apply, certainly in legislation, to get more done, to get these weapons of war off the streets,” said Kirby.

He praised the bipartisan Safer Communities Act that Biden was able to pass as a “good start,” but said, “It’s not enough.”

“More needs to be done to get these weapons of war off the street and out of people’s hands walking around in Walmarts and grocery stores and bowling alleys,” Kirby concluded.

Geist added that these conversations tend to occur after every mass shooting, yet “not much changes,” receiving agreement from Kirby.