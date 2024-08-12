John Oliver Demands Every Olympic Medalist Be Awarded a Duck From Here on Out

In addition to getting their respective medals, “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver thinks every Olympian who makes the podium in the future should also be awarded a duck. Why? Well, because of one Australian Olympian in particular.

As always, Oliver kicked off Sunday night’s episode of the HBO show with a quick recap of the week’s highlights, which included the closing ceremony of this year’s Olympic games. But Oliver was more drawn to the story of Arisa Trew, a 14-year-old who took home the gold for skateboarding.

Following her win, Trew revealed that she had asked her parents if she could get a pet duck if she won, which they agreed to. When asked if she’d teach her duck to skateboard, Trew smiled and confirmed that it would indeed be coming with her to the skate park, and that she’d take it on walks.

You can watch that moment in the video below.

Arisa Trew's checklist:



Gold Medal ✅

Australia's youngest-ever Olympic medallist ✅

Pet duck 🔜



Australia's teenage golden girl has just one thing on her mind following her incredible Olympic win, a pet duck she was promised by her parents.



The 14-year-old took home gold in… pic.twitter.com/zsCWigF3fP — 10 Sport (@10SportAU) August 6, 2024

“Listen to me. Somebody get that girl a f—ing duck right now,” Oliver said as the clip ended. “If anyone has ever earned one, it is her!”

But at that, the hosts decided that more than just Trew should get a celebratory pet duck.

“In fact, you know what? Every Olympic medalist should get a duck from now on!” he said. “They should all stand proudly on the podium with a medal around their neck and a duck in their arms. That is the Olympics that I want to see next time, or I’m out.“

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” is now streaming on Max.