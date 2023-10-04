Johnny Depp’s Latest Animated ‘Film’ Lands Global Distribution

The Johnny Depp animated film, “Johnny Puff: Secret Mission,” has landed international distribution ahead of the AFM in Los Angeles later this month.

“Secret Mission” centers on Johnny Puff (Depp), who has to help his Puffin friends as they go on a secret mission to save their beloved village, Taigasville, from the evil plans of villain Otto von Walrus.

“Secret Mission” is a spin-off to the rights of the “Puffins” series, with this film utilizing the past episodes to assemble them to make a single 85-minute film.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, the animated film has so far “sold to German-speaking Europe (Little Brother), Korea (AK Entertainment), Spain (Melies), Portugal (NOS Audiovisuais), Middle East (FrontRow) and Turkey (Wediacorp).”

Nestor F. Dennis directed the film, which was produced by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment (“Ferrari”). Talks are underway for finding a North American distributor who is eyeing a Q1 2024 rollout ahead of the film’s international rollout.

“Johnny Puff: Secret Mission” is produced by Cristobal Rodriguez and Nestor F. Dennis at Melies Producciones, in participation with U.S. companies WWPS and Evolution.

Handling sales for the project is Italian firm Iuvit.

Depp is currently in production on “Modi,” a biographical film about Amedeo Modigliani, which he is currently directing. He is repped by Range Media Partners; Nestor F. Dennis is repped by Palao Bernabeu Abogados.

To see stills and watch a trailer for the animated film, click here.