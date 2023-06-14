Johnny Depp doesn’t see “Jeanne du Barry” as his “comeback” film because he feels he didn’t go anywhere.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean actor shared a video snippet from his interview with photographer Greg Williams for The Hollywood Authentic on his Instagram story Wednesday. The interview took place at Cannes in May when Depp attended to promote and launch his next film “Jeanne du Barry.”

During the interview, the actor brought up the idea that “Jeanne du Barry” is his “comeback film” after describing his friendship with the late Marlon Brando.

“I mean, you call it whatever you want, you could make it whatever you want but come back? I mean, you have to go away to come back,” Depp said as he rode through Cannes in a car. “I didn’t go nowhere. Maybe I was not thought of or looked at or allowed to be looked at… .”

Williams asked Depp about the experience of returning to the French film festival, which he hadn’t done since “Pirates 4.”

“Walking up the steps at the thing, I’ve done it a few times with different films over many years,” Depp said in the interview about returning to the Cannes red carpet. “It’s always kind of— it’s quite beautiful, when you’re at the receiving end, you just feel like, initially you feel f—ing exposed.”

“Jeanne du Barry” marks Depp’s first film role in three years and his first movie to release after his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, which stemmed from a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post.

“People can hit the bottom many times,” the actor said. “You can drop straight to the bottom a billion f—ing times, but if you’re lucky enough to find the basement, you’re alright, you know?”