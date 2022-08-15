Johnny Depp has lined up what will be his first film as a director in 25 years: “Modi,” a biopic about the early 20th Century Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

Depp will also co-produce the film via IN.2, the European arm of his production company Infinitum Nihil, and working alongside him will be Al Pacino and Barr Navidi serving as co-producers.

“Modi” is based on a play by Dennis McIntyre and was adapted for the screen by Jerzy &

Mary Kromolowski. It tells the story of the Italian-born painter and sculptor Modigliani as he lived in Paris in 1916.

After long considering himself a critical and commercial failure, Modigliani navigates a turbulent and eventful 48 hours that will become a turning point in his life, ultimately solidifying his reputation as an artistic legend.

Production expects to begin in the spring of 2023 in Europe.

“The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen,” Depp said in a statement. “It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph – a universally human story all viewers can identify with.”

“This project has been very close to Al’s heart. Al introduced me to the play Modigliani many years ago and I instantly fell in love with it,” Navidi said. “This is a slice of Modi’s life and not a bio. It’s been a dream of mine to work with Johnny again – he’s a true artist with an amazing vision to bring this great story to the screen.”

Depp has not stepped behind the camera as a director since “The Brave” from 1997, in which he both directed and starred. He’s currently filming “Jeanne du Barry” in which he plays the French King Louis XV.

THR first reported the news.