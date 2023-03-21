‘Doctor Strange’ Writer Jon Spaihts to Pen Live-Action ‘Gears of War’ Movie for Netflix

“Doctor Strange” screenwriter Jon Spaihts has been tapped to write the live-action “Gears of War” movie for Netflix, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Spaithts’ recent credits also include “Dune: Part Two.”

Last year, Netflix partnered with The Coalition to adapt the the video game series “Gears of War” into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series, with the potential for more stories to follow.

“’Gears of War’ is one of the all-time great action games, with vivid characters, a beautifully designed world, and a combat system that drives home the lethality of war and the importance of standing by your squadmates,” Spaihts said in a statement to Variety which first reported the news. “It wants to be cinema, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to help that happen.”

The Coalition added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Jon and the Netflix team to bring Gears of War to life. Jon is a master storyteller with a talent for creating epic science fiction universes and he truly loves Gears of War. We couldn’t ask for a better partner to honor our franchise and deliver an authentic story to our fans.”

With over 40 million copies sold, “Gears of War” is one of gaming’s richest and most acclaimed sagas. A society divided and on the brink of collapse faces total extinction by the Locust, a monstrous threat from below. Delta Squad, a ragtag fireteam led by disgraced sergeant Marcus Fenix, is now charged with leading humanity’s last stand.

The “Gears of War” franchise defined the first generation of HD gaming upon its release and has since gone on to exceed $1 billion in grosses with over 45 million players worldwide.

The series has been critically acclaimed for redefining the tactical third-person and co-operative shooter genre and has one of gaming’s most passionate fanbases.

Spaihts most recently received an Academy Award nomination for Best Adaped Screenplay alongside director Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth for writing the first “Dune” movie.

Spaihts is repped by CAA and Circle of Confusion.

More to come…