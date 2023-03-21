Michaela Coel and Anne Hathaway are joining forces for “Mother Mary,” writer-director David Lowery’s third feature film with A24.

Described as an “epic pop melodrama,” the feature will delve into the relationship between a musician (Hathaway) and a renowned fashion designer (Coel).

Singer-songwriters and past collaborators Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX will contribute original songs to the film. (Charli XCX previously wrote the track “Hot Girl” for A24’s “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”) Daniel Hart, who worked on Lowery’s films “The Green Knight” and “A Ghost Story,” is set to compose the score.

Lowery will helm from his own script and produce alongside Toby Halbrooks and James M. Johnston. Jeanie Igoe of Homebird Productions and Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo and Jonathan Saubach of Filmproduktion will also produce. A24 will handle global distribution.

The shoot will take place in Germany, with Film- und Medienstiftung NRW and the DFFF financing.

Coel is the award-winning creator, writer, star and director of HBO’s “I May Destroy You,” as well as the British sitcom “Chewing Gum.” She most recently played Aneka in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and will soon co-star in “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.

Oscar-winner Hathaway’s recent credits include “Armageddon Time” and WeWork series “We Crashed.” She co-starred with Thomasin McKenzie in “Eileen,” which debuted at Sundance in January, and in Rebecca Miller’s Berlin opener “She Came to Me.” Her next project will be the romantic comedy “The Idea of You,” written by Jennifer Westfeldt and directed by Michael Showalter.

