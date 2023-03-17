“Where the Crawdads Sing” star Daisy Edgar-Jones is teeing up her next box office hit with the lead role in “Twisters.”

As previously announced, “Minari” Oscar nominee Lee Isaac Chung will direct from a screenplay by “The Revenant” writer Mark L. Smith.

Though no plot details have been released, “Twisters” is a sequel to the 1996 tentpole “Twister.” Starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Cary Elwes, the disaster adventure film followed a storm chaser couple on the verge of getting divorced, who must work together on a weather alert system that puts them in the direct path of deadly tornadoes. It was directed by Jan De Bont and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, with a screenplay by “Jurassic Park” author Michael Crichton. “Twister” made more than $494 million at the global box office.

“Twisters” is a production of Amblin and Universal Pictures, with Warner Bros. co-financing the film. Executive Vice President of Production Sara Scott and Creative Executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee for Universal Pictures, while Ashley Jay Sandberg will oversee for Kennedy/Marshall.

Edgar-Jones broke out with the acclaimed Hulu series “Normal People” along with Paul Mescal. She has since starred in the Hulu film “Fresh” with Sebastian Stan; the series “War of the Worlds”; and “Under the Banner of Heaven.” In 2022, she headlined the movie adaptation of the best-selling novel “Where the Crawdads Sing.” Upcoming projects include “Beautiful,” in which she’ll play musical artist Carole King, and “On Swift Horses,” with Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter and “Babylon” star Diego Calva.