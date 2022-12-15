‘Twister’ Sequel Lands ‘Minari’ Director Lee Issac Chung

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”) is in talks to direct Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s “Twisters,” a sequel to 1996 storm-chasing blockbuster “Twister,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

“The Revenant’s” Mark L. Smith wrote the screenplay for the sequel. The film will be co-financed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Frank Marshall (“Jurassic World Dominion”) is attached to produce through his Kennedy/Marshall Company.

The original “Twister” starred the late Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt as two advanced storm chasers in Oklahoma who are on the brink of divorce but must work together to create a weather alert system and can only do so by putting themselves in the way of violent and deadly tornadoes. Plot details for the sequel were not disclosed.

Jan De Bont directed the 1996 film that $494 million worldwide at the box office and was nominated for two Oscars, including for Best Visual Effects for its ahead-of-its-time special effect work.

Executive vice president of production Sara Scott will oversee for Universal Pictures, and Ashley Jay Sandberg will oversee for Kennedy/Marshall.

Best known for his work for the highly acclamied A24 drama “Minari,” Chung is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Deadline first reported thew news.