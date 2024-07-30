Jon Stewart Suggests ‘Flailing’ Republicans Upset by Kamala Harris’ Presidential Bid Should ‘Replace Your Old Guy Too’ | Video

Jon Stewart kicked on Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show” after taking a week off by suggesting Republicans who are angry about the Democratic Party changing its presidential candidate from President Joe Biden to Vice President (and presumptive nominee) Kamala Harris can replace Donald Trump “out of fairness.”

“I do understand that they’re upset. It makes sense,” Stewart said. “So how about we do this? Out of fairness! I’m a fair person. You can replace your old guy, too. That’s right.”

Stewart added that Republican candidate Donald Trump responded to the Democratic swap in “the Trumpiest way possible” and shared a Truth Social post in which he said the party should be reimbursed for money it has spent to campaign against Biden.

Watch the full “Daily Show” segment in the video below:

The Republican Party is now forced to change its line of attack, Stewart said, adding that they should probably reconsider the ways they have been. Take the argument that she “doesn’t like Jewish people,” for instance.

“Join the club! We’re getting crushed out there. Right now, I’m not even sure how much we like ourselves,” Stewart joked. (For good measure, the host pointed out that she’s married to a Jewish man.)

The late night host also hit on attacks against Harris’ personal life and described claims that she “slept her way to the top” as “so sexist” and rebuffed conservative insistence that Harris isn’t a good boss. “Your candidate’s Donald Trump!” Stewart yelled. “His catchphrase is literally, ‘You’re fired!’ He’s the Anna Wintour of authoritarian wannabes.”

“Donald Trump hired 44 cabinet members, 75% of them want nothing to do with the guy. His secretary of state called him a f–king moron. His chief of staff said, ‘He’s the most flawed person I’ve ever met.’ You know why he needs a new vice president as a running mate? I’ll tell you what, he tried to get the last one killed!”

You can watch Stewart’s full “Daily Show” segment from Monday in the video above.