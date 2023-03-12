Mike Pence slammed media portrayals of what he called the “disgrace” of the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, saying that reports that it was a “peaceful” gathering of “tourists” do nothing but “mock decency.”

The former vice president’s comments Saturday come in light of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson’s recent airing of security footage in an attempt to downplay the insurrection, even calling those attacking the Capitol “sightseers.”

“I was there at the Capitol, and let me assure you it was not, as some would have us believe, a matter of tourists peacefully enjoying our Capitol,” Pence said at the Gridiron Club dinner in Washington, D.C. “Make no mistake about it — what happened that day was a disgrace and it mocks decency to portray it in any other way.”

Pence continued on to disprove portrayals of those involved in the Jan. 6 riot as “tourists,” saying “tourists don’t injure 140 police officers by sightseeing; tourists don’t break down doors to get to the Speaker of the House or voice threats against public officials.”

“The American people have a right to know what took place at the Capitol on Jan. 6,” he said. “I expect members of the Fourth Estate to continue to do their job.”

As Pence lays the groundwork for a potential 2024 Presidential run, he condemned Donald Trump, who has already stated his candidacy, for his actions on Jan. 6.

“President Trump was wrong,” Pence said pointedly, adding that he had “no right to overturn the election.” “His reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

With these sharp remarks, Pence continued to poke fun at Trump and other politicians in tradition with the event attended by journalists and politicians, pointing his next critique on the ongoing investigation into the classified documents found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

“I read that some of those classified documents they found at Mar-a-Lago were actually stuck in the president’s Bible, which proves he had absolutely no idea they were there,” he said.