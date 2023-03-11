Jen Psaki and Chelsea Handler have “mixed emotions” about the revelation that Tucker Carlson hates Donald Trump as much as they do and wonder if the Fox News host and the network in whole are, maybe, “more sane” than they originally believed.

Earlier this week, new court filings in Dominion Voting System’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News unearthed text messages sent by the late night host prior to the Jan. 6 attack. “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait,” one read. A second message said, “I hate him passionately.”

During a Friday event at SXSW Festival, Handler called the news “refreshing” and “a nice surprise.”

“So you are a human being with a brain. So then why do you behave this way?” the comedian said as if Carlson were standing in front of her. “I don’t understand the agreement that they have, and who put them to the task of this. Is it all about the GOP like, no matter who’s in charge? I mean, I take a lot of pride in saying that I don’t think Democrats are all about whoever said, we wouldn’t let somebody like that run the show. So the fact that they are anti Trump or hate him as much as we do was a nice surprise.”

The MSNBC host and former White House Press Secretary Psaki jumped in. “You know, these people are insane. Maybe they’re more sane than we think. So do I feel good about that? Do I feel bad? I had mixed emotions.”

“I did too,” Handler answered. “It was almost like finding out you hate somebody a little bit less.”

As for revelations that Fox News knowingly spread lies about the 2020 election, the pair said that there were “no excuses for that kind of behavior.”

“There’s still no excuse for spreading disinformation, you know, mass disinformation,” Handler added. “Why would that be your business? Why would that be your business to lie, cheat and steal?”