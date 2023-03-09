New texts from Tucker Carlson were revealed in the defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Tuesday, and apparently, the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host hates Donald Trump “passionately.”

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers was pretty surprised by that level of distaste on Wednesday; he thought Carlson could only have that kind of hate for fictional sentient candies.

In case you missed it, on Tuesday, new court filings from Dominion Voting Systems were made public as part of their ongoing $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News. In the filings, it was revealed that Carlson sent texts two days before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying, “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait.” He then sent a second message that said, “I hate him passionately.”

“The only thing I thought Tucker was capable of hating with a passion were female M&Ms who are a seven or lower!” Meyers mocked.

The punchline marked Meyers’ second callback this week to the Carlson meltdown of January 2022. As a quick refresher, Mars Inc., the manufacturers of M&Ms, announced then that its candy character mascots would be updated to be more inclusive and reflect its “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong and society is inclusive.”

Those changes included swapping the green M&M’s go-go boots for more sensible sneakers and lowering the brown M&M’s stilettos to block heels. As a result, Carlson, Greg Gutfeld and more lost their minds.

“M&Ms will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous,” Carlson said at the time. “Until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. That’s the goal. When you are totally turned off, we’ve achieved equity.”

Seth Meyers was particularly amused by the reveal that Carlson hates Trump so deeply, considering Carlson has spent the last several years on his show claiming that Democrats hate the twice-impeached former president so much that it has clouded their judgement and character.

To drive his point home, Meyers played a supercut of clips from “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” dating as far back as 2017, in which Carlson ranted about progressives’ hate for Trump.

“Oh my god. It turns out the Trump hatred was coming from inside the house!” Meyers mocked, turning to stare down the camera as “lightning” flashed in the studio and a clip of Carlson’s maniacal laughter rang out.

Fox News maintains that many of the messages from their hosts, as well as their CEO Rupert Murdoch, are being taken out of context.

“Thanks to today’s filings, Dominion has been caught red handed using more distortions and misinformation in their PR campaign to smear FOX News and trample on free speech and freedom of the press,” Fox said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We already know they will say and do anything to try to win this case, but to twist and even misattribute quotes to the highest levels of our company is truly beyond the pale.”

You can watch Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.