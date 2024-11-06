Jon Stewart to Election Pollsters: ‘Blow Me’ | Video

“The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart wrapped up his Election Night special with a direct message to pollsters: “I do want to very quickly send a quick message to all the pollsters — um, blow me.”

Stewart’s barb on Tuesday night came right as Donald Trump was securing enough votes to beat Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, sending him back to The White House in January.

Heading into Election Day, many big-name pundits and pollsters said it was going to be a tight race between the two candidates. Polling guru Nate Silver, notably, said Harris won 40,012 of the 80,000 simulations he ran the night before the election; that comment quickly became a meme on X, with many users joking about the 80,000 simulations they’d run.

He wasn’t the only one who said it was a close race with Harris holding a slight advantage, either. FiveThirtyEight, the stats-focused site Silver used to run, gave Harris a 50% shot of winning and Trump a 49% chance. And “polling Nostradamus” Allan Lichtman also predicted Harris would win the election.

Stewart, during his Tuesday rant, said he was unmoved by the work of the professional pollsters. “You don’t know s–t about s–t,” he said. “And I don’t care for you.”

Here's how Jon Stewart closed out Tuesday night's live Daily Show election special. pic.twitter.com/Rex0kXQWfk — LateNighter (@latenightercom) November 6, 2024

The comedian then feigned how the pollsters were reacting: “‘Oh, we’ll figure it out next time. Oh, we were in the margin of –‘ blow me. Ok!”

The race was called for Trump late on Election Night, after he won Pennsylvania and its 19 electoral votes. Trump currently has 277 electoral votes, according to the AP, while Harris has 224 (270 electoral votes are needed for a victory). The AP also shows Trump has a Popular Vote advantage, with 71.8 million votes overall, or about 5 million more than Harris as of Wednesday morning.

“Here’s what we know: is that we don’t really know anything,” Stewart added Tuesday, “and that we’re going to come out of this election and make all kinds of pronouncements about what this country is and what this world is, and the truth is, we’re not really going to know s–t.”

To read more about what it was like inside the taping of Stewart's election night show, click here. The Comedy Central special is now available to stream on Paramount+.