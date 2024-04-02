Jonathan Glickman Named New Miramax CEO

Jonathan Glickman will fill the position of CEO at Miramax, the studio announced Tuesday. The move comes alongside the studio acquiring Glickman’s independent film and TV studio, Panoramic Media.

At Panoramic, Glickman produced films like “Creed 3” and “The Underdoggs” for Amazon MGM Studios and was executive producer on Netflix’s “Wednesday.” He is currently executive producer on Netflix’s limited series “Zero Day” starring Robert De Niro and Angela Bassett.

“With its world-renowned library and the united desire from its shareholders to produce IP-based as well as original projects, Miramax is uniquely placed to be the leading independent film and television studio for the years to come,” said Glickman in a statement. “I cannot wait to join Miramax’s dedicated team, alongside my partners at beIN and Paramount Global, and continue this company’s tradition of creating unforgettable stories for film, TV and beyond.”

Glickman, the former President of MGM’s Motion Picture Group, had long been considered a top contender for the Miramax position.

The move comes six months since former Miramax CEO Bill Block vacated the position. Block had been with the company since 2017 and had shepherded it through a successful few years, which saw the brand once again rise to prominence.

Block was installed in 2017, following a bidding war for the Miramax assets conducted after sexual assault allegations against Miramax founder Harvey Weinstein (now convicted of the crimes) surfaced. In 2019, Paramount Global announced a 49% stake in the company, valued at around $375 million.

“I’ve known and worked with Jonathan for over two decades and I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome him in this new role. With his combination of creative and commercial instincts, he will undoubtedly build on Miramax’s recent successes and deliver a new generation of iconic hit films and series,” said Paramount President and CEO Brian Robbins. “Under his leadership, Miramax is poised to build on its incredible legacy of top-tier library properties, films, and television projects. Along with our partners at beIN, we are confident in Jonathan’s ability to lead Miramax into the future.”