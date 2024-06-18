Josh Gad to Star in ‘Spaceballs’ Sequel With Mel Brooks Producing

Josh Gad is set to star, co-write and co-produce a sequel to Mel Brooks’ classic sci-fi parody “Spaceballs” that is in early development at Amazon Studios with Mel Brooks attached as a producer, individuals with knowledge of the deal confirmed to TheWrap.

The “Frozen” star is co-writing the screenplay with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez, who recently were co-writers on Paramount’s animated film “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” Josh Greenbaum (“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar”) will direct, with Kevin Salter as executive producer.

Amazon declined to comment on the project.

Released in 1987, “Spaceballs” had a decent run at the box office with $38 million grossed and got mixed reviews, but in the subsequent years became one of Mel Brooks’ biggest cult hits for its parodic take on “Star Wars,” with Rick Moranis enjoying a standout role as Dark Helmet, his sendup of Darth Vader.

The “Spaceballs” sequel isn’t the first time Brooks has revisited his earlier work. Along with a Broadway musical and subsequent film remake of “The Producers” starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick in 2005, the comedy legend recently produced the Hulu limited sequel series “History of the World, Part II,” based on his hit 1981 film.

The sequel was first reported by Jeff Sneider.