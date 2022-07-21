Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) immediately began trending after Thursday night’s Jan. 6 hearing revealed footage of him running away from the same mob of Trump supporters he “riled up” and raised a fist to salute.

Thursday’s hearing focused on the actions (and inaction) of President Donald Trump during the early hours of the Jan. 6 assault on the capitol — and those of his most loyal supporters, including Hawley, who was seen fleeing the capitol rioters in a seconds-long snippet of footage.

“Senator Josh Hawley also had to flee,” Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) laid out. “Earlier that afternoon, before the joint session started, he walked across the east front of the Capitol.”

Luria displayed the now-infamous photo of Hawley fist-saluting the crow on the morning of Jan. 6.

“As you can see in this photo, he raised his fist in solidarity with the protesters already amassing at the security gates,” she said. “We spoke with a Capitol Police officer who was out there at that time. She told us that Senator Hawley’s gesture riled up the crowd, and it bothered her greatly because he was doing it in a safe space, protected by the officers and the barriers.”

The video evidence of Hawley fleeing, which you can watch above, elicited an immediate outburst of laughter in the hearing room.

Josh Hawley running prompted this response in the hearing room. 😅 #January6thCommitteeHearings #January6thHearings pic.twitter.com/jMaiy4I2ie — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 22, 2022

It also provoked an instant social media roasting and meme-ification for Hawley.

“Josh Hawley ran faster than Forrest Gump,” one Twitter user joked.

Josh Hawley ran faster than Forrest Gump. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 22, 2022

“‘Hawling ass’ is now an American term…and gotta tell you…can’t wait for the 2024 Senate campaign. We are never forgetting any of it @HawleyMO and neither will you,” said another.

'Hawling ass' is now an American term…and gotta tell you…can't wait for the 2024 Senate campaign. We are never forgetting any of it @HawleyMO and neither will you. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 22, 2022

You’ll even find a thread filled with videos of Hawley running, all set to different soundtrack needle drops, from the “Benny Hill” theme (of course) to “Born to Run”

Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks.



Pt. 1: Chariots of Fire #January6thCommitteeHearing pic.twitter.com/tVCf2R5tUD — Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022

And those examples are just the tip of the iceberg. See a sampling of the many tweets below.

I knew the Josh Hawley footage reminded me of something and then I remembered pic.twitter.com/8XCNFKG0ql — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) July 22, 2022

Y’all better run to the polls like Josh Hawley ran from the insurrection. — Stephen Groves (@stephengrovesjr) July 22, 2022

Running Josh Hawley is a meme for the ages. — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) July 22, 2022

From now on, if political reporters ask Josh Hawley if he’s planning to run, he’s going to have to ask them to clarify. — Gregg Kilday (@gkilday) July 22, 2022

I live 3 miles from where Josh Hawley went to high school and let me tell you right now that is the run of a Missouri Catholic High School Cross Country Bitch — Taylor Kay Phillips (@TayKayPhillips) July 22, 2022

Where does Josh Hawley like to do his shopping?



The flee market. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) July 22, 2022

Josh Hawley sprinted like his mama was home early & he forgot to take out the chicken



Like Ted Cruz trying to catch a flight to Mexico



Like how Jim Jordan ran from those abuse accusations



Like he was bowling & he heard Lauren Boebert say “Honey, come show’em your dick!” pic.twitter.com/3TeOTN6LFO — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) July 22, 2022

Hysterical footage of "tough guy" Josh Hawley running away from the same crowd he fist pumped.



What a little wimpy noodle. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 22, 2022

I’m going to tell my grandchildren this was Josh Hawley. pic.twitter.com/qs70SCOdSW — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) July 22, 2022

whoever gets that josh hawley clip set to kate bush is gonna do some big numbers — Ben Walsh (@BenDWalsh) July 22, 2022

Twitter, of course, also had that covered.