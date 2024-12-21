Justin Baldoni Dropped by WME After Sexual Harassment Complaint From Blake Lively

A day after Blake Lively filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment by her “It Ends With Us” co-star, Justin Baldoni, the actor has been dropped by his agency WME.

Lively’s complaint alleged Baldoni’s behavior caused her “severe emotional distress.” The complaint also named the film’s producer, Jamey Heath, businessman Steve Sarowitz, crisis manager Melissa Nathan, Jennifer Abel, RWA Communications, Street Relations Inc., and Jed Wallace.

Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are both represented by WME.

The New York Times reported a group meeting was held to address Lively’s concerns, with Reynolds attending. The topics on the agenda reportedly included “no more showing nude videos or images of women, including producer’s wife to BL and/or her employees, no more mention of Mr. Baldoni or Mr. Heath’s alleged previous ‘pornography addiction’ or BL’s lack of pornography consumption to BL or to other crew members” as well as no further discussions to BL and/or her employees about personal experiences with sex.”

Baldoni was also allegedly forbidden from speaking to Lively about her late father and “no more descriptions of their own genitalia to BL.”

Baldoni’s attorney said his client vehemently denies the accusations. “These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media,” his attorney said in a statement.

WME did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.